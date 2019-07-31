Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 5.25 Percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 5.5 percent to 5.25 percent, effective August 1, 2019.

The rate was last changed on December 19, 2018, when Huntington increased its prime rate from 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,687 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

