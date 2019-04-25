Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings of $0.32 Per Common Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) reported net income for the 2019 first quarter of $358 million, an increase of 10% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per common share (EPS) for the 2019 first quarter were $0.32, up 14% from the year-ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share as of 2019 first quarter-end was $7.67, an 8% year-over-year increase. Return on average assets was 1.35%, return on average common equity was 13.8%, and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 18.3%.

"We had a solid start to the year and are encouraged by the strong balance sheet growth in the first quarter, reflecting the underlying growth of the economies in our footprint," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Huntington is performing well as EPS increased 14% and total revenue increased 5% from the year-ago quarter. We are executing on our strategies and continue to make meaningful investments to drive organic revenue growth and to better serve our customers with enhanced digital technology."

"Average loan growth of 6% year-over-year was driven by both consumer and commercial lending. Commercial and industrial lending remained strong in the first quarter, building on momentum from year-end. Average deposits increased 8% year-over-year as we remain focused on funding growth with core deposits."

"Overall economic activity in our footprint continues to reflect a favorable outlook for both consumers and businesses. Our balance sheet growth expectations for 2019 remain unchanged. Our commercial loan pipelines are steady, and we are seeing the normal seasonal build in our consumer pipelines. Competition for loans and deposits is rational. We do not foresee a recession in the near term; however, our core earnings power, strong capital, aggregate moderate-to-low risk appetite, and long-term strategic alignment position us to withstand economic headwinds," Steinour said.

2019 First Quarter Highlights compared with 2018 First Quarter:

Fully-taxable equivalent total revenue increased $57 million , or 5%.

Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income increased $52 million , or 7%.

Net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.39%.

Noninterest income increased $5 million , or 2%.

Noninterest expense increased $20 million , or 3%.

Efficiency ratio of 55.8%, down from 56.8%.

Average loans and leases increased $4.3 billion , or 6%, year-over-year, including a $2.5 billion , or 7%, increase in consumer loans and a $1.8 billion , or 5%, increase in commercial loans.

Average core deposits increased $5.6 billion , or 8%, year-over-year, driven by a $3.8 billion , or 164%, increase in core certificates of deposit and a $2.3 billion , or 11%, increase in money market deposits.

Net charge-offs equated to 0.38% of average loans and leases, up from 0.21%.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.61%, up from 0.59%.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio of 9.84%, down from 10.45% and within our 9% to 10% operating guideline.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 7.57%, down from 7.70%.

Tangible book value per common share increased $0.55 , or 8%, to $7.67 .

Repurchased $25 million of common stock (1.8 million shares at an average price of $13.64 per share).

Table 1 – Earnings Performance Summary (GAAP)



2019

2018 (in millions, except per share data) First

Fourth

Third

Second

First Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Net Income $ 358



$ 334



$ 378



$ 355



$ 326

Diluted earnings per common share 0.32



0.29



0.33



0.30



0.28





















Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.25 %

1.42 %

1.36 %

1.27 % Return on average common equity 13.8



12.9



14.3



13.2



13.0

Return on average tangible common equity 18.3



17.3



19.0



17.6



17.5

Net interest margin 3.39



3.41



3.32



3.29



3.30

Efficiency ratio 55.8



58.7



55.3



56.6



56.8





















Tangible book value per common share $ 7.67



$ 7.34



$ 7.06



$ 7.27



$ 7.12

Cash dividends declared per common share 0.14



0.14



0.14



0.11



0.11

Average diluted shares outstanding 1,066



1,073



1,104



1,123



1,125





















Average earning assets $ 99,212



$ 97,752



$ 96,753



$ 96,363



$ 95,412

Average loans and leases 74,775



73,822



72,751



71,887



70,484

Average core deposits 79,033



79,078



77,680



75,386



73,392





















Tangible common equity / tangible assets ratio 7.57 %

7.21 %

7.25 %

7.78 %

7.70 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.84



9.65



9.89



10.53



10.45





















NCOs as a % of average loans and leases 0.38 %

0.27 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.21 % NAL ratio 0.56



0.45



0.50



0.52



0.54

ALLL as a % of total loans and leases 1.02



1.03



1.04



1.02



1.01



Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Table 2 – Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Performance Summary – Inherent Asset Sensitivity Drove NIM Expansion



2019

2018







($ in millions) First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter LQ

YOY Net interest income $ 822



$ 833



$ 802



$ 784



$ 770



(1) %

7 % FTE adjustment 7



8



8



7



7



(13)



—

Net interest income - FTE 829



841



810



791



777



(1)



7

Noninterest income 319



329



342



336



314



(3)



2

Total revenue - FTE $ 1,148



$ 1,170



$ 1,152



$ 1,127



$ 1,091



(2) %

5 %























Change (bp) Yield / Cost



















LQ

YOY Total earning assets 4.43 %

4.34 %

4.16 %

4.07 %

3.91 %

9



52

Total loans and leases 4.85



4.76



4.60



4.49



4.32



9



53

Total securities 2.86



2.84



2.73



2.71



2.62



2



24

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35



1.23



1.13



1.05



0.82



12



53

Total interest-bearing deposits 0.94



0.84



0.73



0.59



0.43



10



51





























Net interest rate spread 3.08



3.11



3.03



3.02



3.09



(3)



(1)

Impact of noninterest-bearing funds on margin 0.31



0.30



0.29



0.27



0.21



1



10

Net interest margin 3.39 %

3.41 %

3.32 %

3.29 %

3.30 %

(2)



9



See Pages 6-8 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income for the 2019 first quarter increased $52 million, or 7%, from the 2018 first quarter. This reflected the benefit from the $3.8 billion, or 4%, increase in average earning assets coupled with a 9 basis point increase in the FTE net interest margin (NIM) to 3.39%. Average earning asset yields increased 52 basis points year-over-year, driven by a 53 basis point improvement in loan yields. Average interest-bearing liability costs increased 53 basis points, primarily driven by a 51 basis point increase in average interest-bearing deposit costs. The cost of short-term borrowings and long-term debt increased 94 basis points and 106 basis points, respectively. The benefit from noninterest-bearing funds improved 10 basis points versus the year-ago quarter. Embedded within these yields and costs, FTE net interest income during the 2019 first quarter included $15 million, or approximately 6 basis points, of purchase accounting impact compared to $19 million, or approximately 8 basis points, in the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the 2018 fourth quarter, FTE net interest income decreased $12 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting the NIM compression of 2 basis points, more than offsetting the benefit from the $1.5 billion, or 1%, increase in average earning assets. Average earning asset yields increased 9 basis points sequentially, driven by a 9 basis point increase in loan yields. Average interest-bearing liability costs increased 12 basis points, primarily driven by a 10 basis point increase in average interest-bearing deposit costs. The benefit of noninterest-bearing funding improved 1 basis point linked quarter. The purchase accounting impact on the net interest margin was approximately 6 basis points in the 2019 first quarter, down 1 basis point from the prior quarter. The 2018 fourth quarter included an approximately 2 basis point impact from higher commercial interest recoveries.

Table 3 – Average Earning Assets – Broad-based Consumer and C&I Loan Growth Reflects Underlying Economic Strength of the Footprint



2019

2018







($ in billions) First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter LQ

YOY Commercial and industrial $ 30.5



$ 29.6



$ 28.9



$ 28.9



$ 28.2



3 %

8 % Commercial real estate 6.9



6.9



7.2



7.4



7.3



(1)



(6)

Total commercial 37.4



36.5



36.0



36.2



35.6



2



5

Automobile 12.4



12.4



12.4



12.3



12.1



0



2

Home equity 9.6



9.8



9.9



9.9



10.0



(2)



(4)

Residential mortgage 10.8



10.6



10.2



9.6



9.2



2



18

RV and marine 3.3



3.2



3.0



2.7



2.5



2



33

Other consumer 1.3



1.3



1.2



1.2



1.1



(1)



15

Total consumer 37.4



37.3



36.7



35.7



34.9



0



7

Total loans and leases 74.8



73.8



72.8



71.9



70.5



1



6

Total securities 23.1



22.7



23.2



23.8



24.4



2



(5)

Held-for-sale and other earning assets 1.3



1.3



0.8



0.7



0.6



3



131

Total earning assets $ 99.2



$ 97.8



$ 96.8



$ 96.4



$ 95.4



1 %

4 %

See Page 6 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Average earning assets for the 2019 first quarter increased $3.8 billion, or 4%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a $4.3 billion, or 6%, increase in average loans and leases. Average commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased $2.3 billion, or 8%, reflecting growth in corporate banking, asset finance, dealer floorplan, and middle market banking. Average residential mortgage loans increased $1.6 billion, or 18%, driven by the successful expansion of our home lending business over the past two years. Average RV and marine loans increased $0.8 billion, or 33%, primarily reflecting the success of the well-managed geographic expansion over the past two years, while maintaining our commitment to super prime originations. Held-for-sale and other earning assets increased $0.7 billion, or 131%, primarily due to the inclusion of deposits in Federal Reserve Bank balances. These balances were treated as non-earning assets prior to the fourth quarter 2018. As of March 31, 2019, approximately $126 million of loans were included in held-for-sale related to the previously-announced sale of our Wisconsin branches, which is expected to close in the 2019 second quarter. Average securities decreased $1.2 billion, or 5%, primarily due to runoff in the portfolio in 2018.

Compared to the 2018 fourth quarter, average earning assets increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, primarily reflecting the $1.0 billion, or 1%, increase in average loans and leases. Average C&I loans increased $1.0 billion, or 3%, reflecting growth in corporate banking, asset finance, dealer floorplan, and broad-based growth across the specialty lending verticals. Average securities increased $0.5 billion, or 2%, primarily reflecting the timing of purchases in anticipation of future cash flows.

Table 4 – Average Liabilities – Growth in Core Deposits Drove Reduction in Wholesale Funding



2019

2018





First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%) ($ in billions) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 19.9



$ 20.4



$ 20.2



$ 20.4



$ 20.6



(2) %

(3) % Demand deposits - interest-bearing 19.8



19.9



19.6



19.1



18.6



0



6

Total demand deposits 39.7



40.3



39.8



39.5



39.2



(1)



1

Money market deposits 22.9



22.6



21.5



20.9



20.7



2



11

Savings and other domestic deposits 10.3



10.5



11.4



11.1



11.2



(2)



(8)

Core certificates of deposit 6.1



5.7



4.9



3.8



2.3



6



164

Total core deposits 79.0



79.1



77.6



75.4



73.4



0



8

Other domestic deposits of $250,000 or more 0.3



0.3



0.3



0.2



0.2



(3)



36

Brokered deposits and negotiable CDs 3.4



3.5



3.5



3.7



3.3



(3)



3

Total deposits $ 82.7



$ 82.9



$ 81.4



$ 79.3



$ 76.9



0 %

8 %



























Short-term borrowings $ 2.3



$ 1.0



$ 1.7



$ 3.1



$ 5.2



131 %

(56) % Long-term debt 9.0



8.9



8.9



9.2



9.0



1



0

Total debt $ 11.3



$ 9.9



$ 10.6



$ 12.3



$ 14.2



14 %

(20) %



























Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 74.1



$ 72.4



$ 71.9



$ 71.2



$ 70.6



2 %

5 %































































See Page 6 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Average total interest-bearing liabilities for the 2019 first quarter increased $3.6 billion, or 5%, from the year-ago quarter. Average total deposits increased $5.8 billion, or 8%, from the year-ago quarter, while average total core deposits increased $5.6 billion, or 8%. Average core certificates of deposit increased $3.8 billion, or 164%, reflecting consumer deposit growth initiatives primarily in the first three quarters of 2018. Average money market deposits increased $2.3 billion, or 11%, reflecting the shift in promotional pricing to consumer money market accounts in mid-2018. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 6%, primarily driven by the shift in commercial balances from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing checking. Savings and other domestic deposits decreased $0.9 billion, or 8%, primarily reflecting a continued shift in consumer product mix. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $0.6 billion, or 3%, primarily driven by the aforementioned shift in commercial checking balances, partially offset by continued growth in consumer noninterest-bearing checking. Average short-term borrowings decreased $2.9 billion, or 56%, as growth in core deposits reduced reliance on wholesale funding. As of March 31, 2019, approximately $845 million of deposits are held-for-sale associated with the previously-mentioned pending Wisconsin branch sale (included in total deposits in Table 4 above).

Compared to the 2018 fourth quarter, average total interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.7 billion, or 2%. Average short-term borrowings increased $1.3 billion, or 131%, as loan growth and seasonality in deposits drove increased borrowings in the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Table 5 – Noninterest Income – Modest Year-over-Year Growth, While Linked Quarter Comparisons Impacted by Normal Seasonality



2019

2018





First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%) ($ in millions) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY Service charges on deposit accounts $ 87



$ 94



$ 93



$ 91



$ 86



(7) %

1 % Card and payment processing income 56



58



57



56



53



(3)



6

Trust and investment management services 44



42



43



42



44



5



0

Mortgage banking income 21



23



31



28



26



(9)



(19)

Capital markets fees 22



34



26



26



21



(35)



5

Insurance income 21



21



19



21



21



0



0

Bank owned life insurance income 16



16



19



17



15



0



7

Gain on sale of loans and leases 13



16



16



15



8



(19)



63

Securities gains (losses) 0



(19)



(2)



0



0



NM

NM Other income 39



44



40



40



40



(11)



(3)

Total noninterest income $ 319



$ 329



$ 342



$ 336



$ 314



(3) %

2 %

See Pages 9-10 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Total noninterest income for the 2019 first quarter increased $5 million, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter. Gain on sale of loans and leases increased $5 million, or 63%, primarily reflecting the gain on the sale of asset finance leases and higher SBA sales. Mortgage banking income decreased $5 million, or 19%, primarily reflecting net mortgage servicing rights (MSR) risk management-related activities and lower origination volume.

Compared to the 2018 fourth quarter, total noninterest income decreased $10 million, or 3%. Securities losses were less than $1 million compared to $19 million in the prior quarter, reflecting the portfolio repositioning completed in the 2018 fourth quarter. Capital market fees decreased $12 million, or 35%, primarily driven by $6 million of unfavorable commodities derivatives mark-to-market adjustments related to a commercial customer default and decreased interest rate derivative and syndication activity. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $7 million, or 7%, primarily reflecting seasonality. Other income decreased $5 million, or 11%, primarily reflecting lower income on terminated asset finance leases.

Noninterest Expense

Table 6 – Noninterest Expense – Continued Thoughtful Investment in Colleagues and Digital Technology



2019

2018





First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%) ($ in millions) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY Personnel costs $ 394



$ 399



$ 388



$ 396



$ 376



(1) %

5 % Outside data processing and other services 81



83



69



69



73



(2)



11

Net occupancy 42



70



38



35



41



(40)



2

Equipment 40



48



38



38



40



(17)



0

Deposit and other insurance expense 8



9



18



18



18



(11)



(56)

Professional services 12



17



17



15



11



(29)



9

Marketing 7



15



12



18



8



(53)



(13)

Amortization of intangibles 13



13



13



13



14



0



(7)

Other expense 56



57



58



50



52



(2)



8

Total noninterest expense $ 653



$ 711



$ 651



$ 652



$ 633



(8) %

3 % (in thousands)

























Average full-time equivalent employees 15.7



15.7



15.8



15.7



15.6



0 %

1 %

See Page 9 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Total noninterest expense for the 2019 first quarter increased $20 million, or 3%, from the year-ago quarter. Personnel costs increased $18 million, or 5%, primarily reflecting strategic hiring, the implementation of annual merit increases in the 2018 second quarter, and increased benefits costs. Outside data processing and other services increased $8 million, or 11%, primarily driven by higher technology investment costs. Deposit and other insurance expense decreased $10 million, or 56%, due to the discontinuation of the FDIC surcharge in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Total noninterest expense decreased $58 million, or 8%, from the 2018 fourth quarter. Net occupancy decreased $28 million, or 40%, reflecting $28 million of branch and facility consolidation-related expense in the 2018 fourth quarter. Equipment decreased $8 million, or 17%, reflecting $7 million of branch and facility consolidation-related expense in the 2018 fourth quarter. Marketing expense decreased $8 million, or 53%, reflecting the timing of marketing campaigns and deposit promotions. Personnel costs decreased $5 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting lower performance-based incentive compensation.

Table 7 – Credit Quality Metrics – NCOs Near Low End of Average Through-the-Cycle Target Range