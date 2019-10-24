Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Of $0.34 Per Common Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) reported net income for the 2019 third quarter of $372 million, a decrease of 2% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per common share (EPS) for the 2019 third quarter were $0.34, up 3% from the year-ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share as of 2019 third quarter-end was $8.25, a 17% year-over-year increase. Return on average assets was 1.37%, return on average common equity was 13.4%, and return on average tangible common equity was 17.3%.

"Our solid third quarter results reflect continued momentum across our businesses despite a challenging operating environment," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "We are pleased with 4% revenue growth, especially the growth in noninterest income. With the prevailing outlook for additional interest rate cuts, we remain committed to disciplined expense management and have taken actions to reduce our expense growth. We remain on track to deliver full-year positive operating leverage in 2019, and we are currently projecting positive operating leverage again in 2020."

"Consumer confidence remains at a high level, and consumers continue to perform well. We experienced strong origination activity in our home lending and auto finance businesses, while maintaining our underwriting discipline. Consistent with recent economic data pointing toward slowing growth, compounded by uncertainty related to trade and tariffs, we have seen a shift in tone from some of our manufacturing customers, which has impacted certain of their investments and expansions. While our commercial loan pipeline remains consistent with a year ago, providing us near-term confidence, we have a more measured outlook for commercial loan growth over the medium term."

"As we have stated the past few quarters, we do not foresee a recession in the near term. Our core earnings power, strong capital, aggregate moderate-to-low risk appetite, and long-term strategic alignment position us to withstand economic headwinds should they emerge," Steinour said.

2019 Third Quarter Highlights compared with 2018 Third Quarter:

Fully-taxable equivalent total revenue increased $42 million , or 4%.





, or 4%. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income decreased $5 million , or 1%.





, or 1%. Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.20%.





Noninterest income increased $47 million , or 14%, driven by a $23 million , or 74%, increase in mortgage banking income.





, or 14%, driven by a , or 74%, increase in mortgage banking income. Noninterest expense increased $16 million , or 2%.





, or 2%. Efficiency ratio of 54.7%, down from 55.3%.





Average loans and leases increased $2.3 billion , or 3%, year-over-year, including a $1.5 billion , or 4%, increase in commercial loans and a $0.8 billion , or 2%, increase in consumer loans.





, or 3%, year-over-year, including a , or 4%, increase in commercial loans and a , or 2%, increase in consumer loans. Average core deposits increased $1.7 billion , or 2%, year-over-year.





, or 2%, year-over-year. Net charge-offs equated to 0.39% of average loans and leases, up from 0.16%.





Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.64%, up from 0.55%.





Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio of 10.02%, up from 9.89% and consistent with our 9% to 10% operating guideline.





Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.00%, up from 7.25%.





Tangible book value per common share increased $1.19 , or 17%, to $8.25 .





, or 17%, to . Repurchased $68 million of common stock (5.2 million shares at an average price of $13.02 per share).

Table 1 – Earnings Performance Summary



2019

2018 (in millions, except per share data) Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Net Income $ 372



$ 364



$ 358



$ 334



$ 378

Diluted earnings per common share 0.34



0.33



0.32



0.29



0.33





















Return on average assets 1.37 %

1.36 %

1.35 %

1.25 %

1.42 % Return on average common equity 13.4



13.5



13.8



12.9



14.3

Return on average tangible common equity 17.3



17.7



18.3



17.3



19.0

Net interest margin 3.20



3.31



3.39



3.41



3.32

Efficiency ratio 54.7



57.6



55.8



58.7



55.3





















Tangible book value per common share $ 8.25



$ 7.97



$ 7.67



$ 7.34



$ 7.06

Cash dividends declared per common share 0.15



0.14



0.14



0.14



0.14

Average diluted shares outstanding 1,051



1,060



1,066



1,073



1,104





















Average earning assets $ 99,692



$ 99,188



$ 99,212



$ 97,752



$ 96,753

Average loans and leases 75,096



74,932



74,775



73,822



72,751

Average core deposits 79,335



78,723



79,033



79,078



77,680





















Tangible common equity / tangible assets ratio 8.00 %

7.80 %

7.57 %

7.21 %

7.25 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.02



9.88



9.84



9.65



9.89





















NCOs as a % of average loans and leases 0.39 %

0.25 %

0.38 %

0.27 %

0.16 % NAL ratio 0.58



0.57



0.56



0.45



0.50

ALLL as a % of total loans and leases 1.05



1.03



1.02



1.03



1.04



Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Table 2 – Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Performance Summary – Year-over-Year Net Interest Margin Compression Outpaced Increase in Average Earning Assets



2019

2018







($ in millions) Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Change (%) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter LQ

YOY Net interest income $ 799



$ 812



$ 822



$ 833



$ 802



(2) %

— % FTE adjustment 6



7



7



8



8



(14)



(25)

Net interest income - FTE 805



819



829



841



810



(2)



(1)

Noninterest income 389



374



319



329



342



4



14

Total revenue - FTE $ 1,194



$ 1,193



$ 1,148



$ 1,170



$ 1,152



— %

4 %























Change (bp) Yield / Cost



















LQ

YOY Total earning assets 4.21 %

4.35 %

4.40 %

4.32 %

4.16 %

(14)



5

Total loans and leases 4.67



4.80



4.85



4.76



4.60



(13)



7

Total securities 2.74



2.79



2.86



2.84



2.73



(5)



1

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.36



1.39



1.35



1.23



1.13



(3)



23

Total interest-bearing deposits 0.98



0.97



0.94



0.84



0.73



1



25





























Net interest rate spread 2.85



2.96



3.05



3.09



3.03



(11)



(18)

Impact of noninterest-bearing funds on margin 0.35



0.35



0.34



0.32



0.29



—



6

Net interest margin 3.20 %

3.31 %

3.39 %

3.41 %

3.32 %

(11)



(12)



See Pages 7-9 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income for the 2019 third quarter decreased $5 million, or 1%, from the 2018 third quarter. This reflected a 12 basis point decrease in the FTE net interest margin (NIM) to 3.20%, partially offset by the benefit from a $2.9 billion, or 3%, increase in average earning assets. The NIM compression reflected a 23 basis point increase in average interest-bearing liability costs, partially offset by a 5 basis point year-over-year increase in average earning asset yields and a 6 basis point increase in the benefit from noninterest-bearing funds. The increase in average interest-bearing liability costs primarily reflects higher interest-bearing deposit costs (up 25 basis points). The increase in earning asset yields was driven by higher consumer loan yields (up 18 basis points) as securities yields were relatively flat (up 1 basis point) and commercial loan yields decreased modestly (down 5 basis points). Embedded within these yields and costs, FTE net interest income during the 2019 third quarter included $11 million, or approximately 4 basis points, of purchase accounting impact compared to $17 million, or approximately 7 basis points, in the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the 2019 second quarter, FTE net interest income decreased $13 million, or 2%, reflecting the NIM compression of 11 basis points, partially offset by a 1% increase in average earning assets. The NIM compression reflected a 14 basis point decrease in average earning asset yields, partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in average interest-bearing liability costs. The decrease in earning asset yields was primarily driven by the impact of lower LIBOR rates in the quarter on commercial loan yields. The decrease in average interest-bearing liability costs primarily reflects lower short-term borrowings costs. The purchase accounting impact on the NIM was approximately 4 basis points in the 2019 third quarter, down 1 basis point from the prior quarter.

Table 3 – Average Earning Assets – C&I and Residential Mortgage Loan Growth Drive Year-over-year Earning Asset Growth



2019

2018







($ in billions) Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Change (%) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter LQ

YOY Commercial and industrial $ 30.6



$ 30.6



$ 30.5



$ 29.6



$ 28.9



0 %

6 % Commercial real estate 6.9



6.9



6.9



6.9



7.2



0



(3)

Total commercial 37.6



37.5



37.4



36.5



36.0



0



4

Automobile 12.2



12.2



12.4



12.4



12.4



0



(2)

Home equity 9.4



9.5



9.6



9.8



9.9



(1)



(5)

Residential mortgage 11.2



11.0



10.8



10.6



10.2



2



10

RV and marine 3.5



3.4



3.3



3.2



3.0



3



17

Other consumer 1.3



1.3



1.3



1.3



1.2



0



2

Total consumer 37.5



37.4



37.4



37.3



36.7



0



2

Total loans and leases 75.1



74.9



74.8



73.8



72.8



0



3

Total securities 23.1



22.9



23.1



22.7



23.2



1



(1)

Held-for-sale and other earning assets 1.5



1.4



1.3



1.3



0.8



11



86

Total earning assets $ 99.7



$ 99.2



$ 99.2



$ 97.8



$ 96.8



1 %

3 %

See Page 7 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Average earning assets for the 2019 third quarter increased $2.9 billion, or 3%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a $2.3 billion, or 3%, increase in average loans and leases. Average commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased $1.8 billion, or 6%, reflecting growth in corporate banking, dealer floorplan, and asset finance. Average residential mortgage loans increased $1.0 billion, or 10%, driven by the successful expansion of our home lending business within our existing markets and the lower rate environment. Average RV and marine loans increased $0.5 billion, or 17%, reflecting market share increases across our markets, while maintaining our commitment to super prime originations. Held-for-sale and other earning assets increased $0.7 billion, or 86%, primarily due to the inclusion of deposits in Federal Reserve Bank balances. These balances were treated as non-earning assets prior to the fourth quarter 2018. Partially offsetting these increases, average home equity loans and lines of credit decreased $0.5 billion, or 5%, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences.

Compared to the 2019 second quarter, average earning assets increased $0.5 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter. Average total consumer loans were relatively unchanged, as modest increases in residential mortgage and RV and marine loans were largely offset by a decline in home equity loans.

On June 14, 2019, Huntington completed the sale of the Wisconsin retail branches, which included $117 million of loans held-for-sale.

Table 4 – Average Liabilities – Money Market Drives Continued Year-over-Year Growth in Core Deposits



2019

2018





Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Change (%) ($ in billions) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 19.9



$ 19.8



$ 19.9



$ 20.4



$ 20.2



1 %

(2) % Demand deposits - interest-bearing 19.8



19.7



19.8



19.9



19.6



1



1

Total demand deposits 39.7



39.5



39.7



40.3



39.8



1



0

Money market deposits 24.3



23.3



22.9



22.6



21.5



4



13

Savings and other domestic deposits 9.7



10.1



10.3



10.5



11.4



(4)



(15)

Core certificates of deposit 5.7



5.9



6.1



5.7



4.9



(3)



15

Total core deposits 79.3



78.7



79.0



79.1



77.7



1



2

Other domestic deposits of $250,000 or more 0.3



0.3



0.3



0.3



0.3



2



11

Brokered deposits and negotiable CDs 2.6



2.7



3.4



3.5



3.5



(3)



(26)

Total deposits $ 82.2



$ 81.7



$ 82.7



$ 82.9



$ 81.5



1 %

1 %



























Short-term borrowings $ 2.3



$ 3.2



$ 2.3



$ 1.0



$ 1.7



(26) %

35 % Long-term debt 9.5



8.9



9.0



8.9



8.9



7



7

Total debt $ 11.8



$ 12.1



$ 11.3



$ 9.9



$ 10.6



(2) %

11 %



























Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 74.2



$ 74.0



$ 74.1



$ 72.4



$ 71.9



0 %

3 %

See Page 7 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Average total interest-bearing liabilities for the 2019 third quarter increased $2.3 billion, or 3%, from the year-ago quarter. Average total deposits increased $0.8 billion, or 1%, while average total core deposits increased $1.7 billion, or 2%. Average money market deposits increased $2.7 billion, or 13%, reflecting growth driven by promotional pricing over the past six quarters and a continued shift in consumer product mix. Average core certificates of deposit increased $0.8 billion, or 15%, reflecting the consumer deposit growth initiatives in the third quarter of 2018. Savings and other domestic deposits decreased $1.8 billion, or 15%, primarily reflecting a continued shift in consumer product mix. Average short-term borrowings and long-term debt increased $0.6 billion, or 35%, and $0.6 billion, or 7%, respectively, as a result of earning asset growth. Partially offsetting these increases, average brokered deposits and negotiable CDs decreased $0.9 billion, or 26%, reflecting a shift to lower cost funding sources.

Compared to the 2019 second quarter, average total interest-bearing liabilities increased $0.2 billion, or less than 1%. Average total deposits increased $0.5 billion, or 1%, as the $1.0 billion, or 4%, increase in money market accounts more than offset the $0.4 billion, or 4%, decrease in savings deposits, primarily reflecting promotional money market pricing and a continued shift in consumer product mix. Reflecting changes in the wholesale funding mix, average long-term debt increased $0.6 billion, or 7%, due to the $0.8 billion senior note issuance in August, while average short-term borrowings decreased $0.8 billion, or 26%.

On June 14, 2019, Huntington completed the sale of the Wisconsin retail branches, which included $725 million of deposits.

Noninterest Income

Table 5 – Noninterest Income – Mortgage Banking and Capital Markets Fuel Growth in Noninterest Income



2019

2018





Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Change (%) ($ in millions) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY Service charges on deposit accounts $ 98



$ 92



$ 87



$ 94



$ 93



7 %

5 % Card and payment processing income 64



63



56



58



57



2



12

Trust and investment management services 44



43



44



42



43



2



2

Mortgage banking income 54



34



21



23



31



59



74

Capital markets fees 36



34



22



34



26



6



38

Insurance income 20



23



21



21



19



(13)



5

Bank owned life insurance income 18



15



16



16



19



20



(5)

Gain on sale of loans and leases 13



13



13



16



16



0



(19)

Securities gains (losses) —



(2)



—



(19)



(2)



NM



NM

Other income 42



59



39



44



40



(29)



5

Total noninterest income $ 389



$ 374



$ 319



$ 329



$ 342



4 %

14 %

See Pages 10-11 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Total noninterest income for the 2019 third quarter increased $47 million, or 14%, from the year-ago quarter. Mortgage banking income increased $23 million, or 74%, primarily reflecting higher overall salable spreads and $8 million of income from net mortgage servicing rights (MSR) risk management. Capital markets fees increased $10 million, or 38%, driven by increased underwriting activity associated with the Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co. acquisition. Card and payment processing income increased $7 million, or 12%, and service charges on deposit accounts increased $5 million, or 5%, both primarily reflecting increased account activity.

Compared to the 2019 second quarter, total noninterest income increased $15 million, or 4%. Mortgage banking income increased $20 million, or 59%, primarily reflecting higher overall salable spreads and a $10 million increase in net MSR risk management. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $6 million, or 7%, primarily reflecting seasonality. Partially offsetting these increases, other income decreased $17 million, or 29%, primarily reflecting the $15 million gain on the sale of the Wisconsin retail branches and a $5 million mark-to-market adjustment on economic hedges in the 2019 second quarter, whereas the 2019 third quarter included a $6 million increase in mezzanine gains.

Noninterest Expense

Table 6 – Noninterest Expense – Continued Investment in Digital and Mobile Technology



2019

2018





Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Change (%) ($ in millions) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY Personnel costs $ 406



$ 428



$ 394



$ 399



$ 388



(5) %

5 % Outside data processing and other services 87



89



81



83



69



(2)



26

Net occupancy 38



38



42



70



38



0



—

Equipment 41



40



40



48



38



3



8

Deposit and other insurance expense 8



8



8



9



18



0



(56)

Professional services 16



12



12



17



17



33



(6)

Marketing 10



11



7



15



12



(9)



(17)

Amortization of intangibles 12



12



13



13



13



0



(8)

Other expense 49



62



56



57



58



(21)



(16)

Total noninterest expense $ 667



$ 700



$ 653



$ 711



$ 651



(5) %

2 % (in thousands)

























Average full-time equivalent employees 15.7



15.8



15.7



15.7



15.8



(1) %

(1) %

See Page 10 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Total noninterest expense for the 2019 third quarter increased $16 million, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter. Personnel costs increased $18 million, or 5%, primarily reflecting a shift toward colleagues supporting our core strategies and the implementation of annual merit increases in the 2019 second quarter. Outside data processing and other services increased $18 million, or 26%, primarily driven by higher technology investment costs. Deposit and other insurance expense decreased $10 million, or 56%, due to the discontinuation of the FDIC surcharge in the 2018 fourth quarter. Other expense decreased $9 million, or 16%, primarily as a result of operational losses in the third quarter 2018 and reduced OREO and other credit-related expense.

Total noninterest expense decreased $33 million, or 5%, from the 2019 second quarter. Personnel costs decreased $22 million, or 5%, primarily reflecting the timing of equity compensation expense in the second quarter and lower benefits expense. Other expense decreased $13 million, or 21%, primarily as a result of a $5 million Columbus Foundation donation and other discretionary spend in the 2019 second quarter.

Table 7 – Credit Quality Metrics – NCOs Near Low End of Average Through-the-Cycle Target Range