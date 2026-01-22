Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2025 Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Huntington Delivers Outstanding 2025 Results, with Accelerating Organic Growth, Expanded Margin, and

Excellent Credit Performance; Strategic Partnerships Springboard Future Organic Growth

2025 Fourth-Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.30, lower by $0.11 from the prior quarter, and $0.04 lower than the year-ago quarter. Excluding the after-tax impact of Notable Items as detailed in Table 2, adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.37, lower by $0.03 from the prior quarter and higher by $0.03 from the year-ago quarter.

Closed the partnership with Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex"); completed integration on January 19, 2026.

Net interest income increased $86 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter, and $197 million, or 14%, from the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income decreased $46 million, or 7%, from the prior quarter, to $582 million. From the year-ago quarter, noninterest income increased $23 million, or 4%. Excluding the prior quarter gain on the sale of a portion of our corporate trust and custody business, the year-ago quarter impact from securities repositioning, and the impact of credit risk transfer transactions, noninterest income decreased $21 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter and increased $5 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total loans and leases increased $10.7 billion, or 8%, from the prior quarter to $146.6 billion and increased $18.4 billion, or 14%, from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of the impact of the Veritex acquisition. Average commercial loans grew $9.5 billion, or 12%, from the prior quarter and $15.3 billion, or 21%, from the year-ago quarter. Average consumer loans grew $1.1 billion, or 2%, from the prior quarter and $3.1 billion, or 6%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total deposits increased $8.3 billion, or 5%, from the prior quarter and $13.8 billion, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of the impact of the Veritex acquisition.

Net charge-offs of 0.24% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, 2 basis points higher than the prior quarter and 6 basis points lower than the year ago quarter.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.63% at quarter end, 3 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.7 billion, or 1.83% of total loans and leases, at quarter end, an increase of $181 million from the prior quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was 10.4%, at December 31, 2025, compared to 10.6% in the prior quarter. Adjusted Common Equity Tier 1, including the impact of AOCI excluding cash flow hedges, was 9.2%, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 7.1%, up from 6.8% in the prior quarter and 6.1% from a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $9.89, up $0.35, or 4%, from the prior quarter and up $1.56, or 19%, from a year ago.

Announced the partnership with Cadence Bank on October 27, 2025; closing anticipated on February 1, 2026 following recent regulatory and shareholder approvals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2025 fourth quarter of $519 million, or $0.30 per common share, a decrease of $110 million, or 17%, from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $11 million, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of $130 million of pre-tax notable items in the 2025 fourth quarter, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses.

Return on average assets was 0.93%, return on average common equity was 8.9%, and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 12.7%.

CEO Commentary:

"Huntington delivered a strong fourth quarter, capping off an outstanding 2025, powered by focused execution and broad‑based organic growth," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "We advanced our strategy by expanding national commercial verticals, strengthening payments, wealth, and capital markets capabilities, growing our consumer and regional banking businesses, and accelerating our Carolinas buildout. And our credit quality remains outstanding, consistent with our aggregate moderate-to-low risk profile."

"Today, Huntington is a leading super‑regional bank with meaningful local presence across high‑growth markets, national commercial banking businesses, and a clear path to continued peer‑leading performance. The strategic investments we've made over the past several years position us to accelerate our flywheel of value creation."

"Our recent partnerships with Veritex and Cadence will springboard our growth across Texas and the South, and both integrations are proceeding smoothly. We successfully migrated Veritex to our systems last weekend, and we expect Cadence to close February 1."

"Looking ahead, our focus for 2026 remains on driving strong organic growth. We entered the year with excellent momentum and our backlogs and pipeline are robust. We are very well positioned to deliver exceptional profitability and long‑term value for our customers, colleagues, and shareholders."

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call on January 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website, www.huntington.com, or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029; Conference ID #13757925. Slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website about an hour prior to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through January 30, 2026 at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13757925.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $225 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

