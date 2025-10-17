Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2025 Third-Quarter Earnings

Q3 Results Highlighted by Significant Growth in Key Strategic Fee Revenues and Net Interest Income, Driven by Strong Loan Growth and Expanded Net Interest Margin

2025 Third-Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.41, higher by $0.07 from the prior quarter, and $0.08 higher than the year-ago quarter. Excluding the after-tax impact of Notable Items, EPS was higher by $0.05 from the prior quarter and $0.07 from the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income increased $39 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, and $155 million, or 11%, from the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income increased $157 million, or 33%, from the prior quarter, to $628 million. From the year-ago quarter, noninterest income increased $105 million, or 20%. Excluding the gain on the sale of a portion of our corporate trust and custody business, impact of credit risk transfer transactions, and the impact from the prior quarter securities repositioning, noninterest income increased $72 million, or 13%, from the prior quarter and $75 million, or 14%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total loans and leases increased $2.8 billion, or 2%, from the prior quarter to $135.9 billion, and increased $11.4 billion, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter. Average commercial loans grew $2.0 billion, or 3%, from the prior quarter and $8.5 billion, or 12%, from the year-ago quarter. Average consumer loans grew $794 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and $2.9 billion, or 5%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total deposits increased $1.4 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter and $8.3 billion, or 5%, from the year-ago quarter.

Net charge-offs of 0.22% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, 2 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.60% at quarter end, 3 basis points lower than the prior quarter.

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.6 billion, or 1.86% of total loans and leases, at quarter end, an increase of $47 million from the prior quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was 10.6%, at September 30, 2025, compared to 10.5% in the prior quarter. Adjusted Common Equity Tier 1, including the impact of AOCI excluding cash flow hedges, was 9.2%, up from 9.0% in the prior quarter.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 6.8%, up from 6.6% in the prior quarter and 6.4% from a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $9.54, up $0.41, or 4%, from the prior quarter and up $0.89, or 10%, from a year ago.

Combination with Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex") scheduled for Monday, October 20th, 2025.

Ranked #1 non-captive regional lender in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2025 third quarter of $629 million, or $0.41 per common share, an increase of $93 million, or 17%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $112 million, or 22%, from the year-ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.19%, return on average common equity was 12.4%, and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 17.8%.

CEO Commentary:

"Huntington's third-quarter results reflect the strength of our differentiated operating model, driven by targeted growth investments and disciplined execution of core strategies," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "We continue to deliver balanced, above-peer growth by acquiring new customers, deepening relationships, and expanding both net interest income and diversified fee revenues. Our proven approach—combining national expertise with local delivery—has enabled us to accelerate organic growth across our core footprint and new markets and verticals. Over the past year, we have grown loans and deposits by more than $11 billion and $8 billion, respectively, with approximately 60% of loan growth from our core businesses and 40% from new initiatives.

"Our imminent combination with Veritex underscores Huntington's deep commitment to Texas and provides a powerful platform for long-term growth in one of the nation's most dynamic economies. Integration is well underway, guided by our proven playbook and the shared values of both organizations. We are thrilled to welcome Malcolm Holland—who will continue his leadership as Chairman of Texas—and the entire Veritex team, whose deep local relationships and customer focus will be instrumental as we accelerate our momentum and deliver even greater value to our clients and communities across the state."

"Credit quality remains top tier, with net charge-offs at 0.22% and stable asset quality metrics, reflecting our disciplined client selection and proactive portfolio management. We continue to operate from a position of strength, driving adjusted CET1 higher into our target range, and tangible book value per share up 10% year-over-year."

"As we look ahead, we are unwavering in our commitment to deliver powerful, through-the-cycle growth.

Backed by a differentiated operating model, rigorous risk management, and a consistent and disciplined capital strategy, Huntington is positioned to perform well through various economic cycles and consistently create superior long-term value for our shareholders."

