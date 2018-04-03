Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID # 13677614.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Friday, May 4, 2018, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13677614.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $104 billion of assets and a network of 966 branches and 1,848 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

