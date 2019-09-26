Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2019 Third Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) expects to report its 2019 third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2019, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

Huntington's management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID #13694410.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Friday, November 1, 2019, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13694410.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,687 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

