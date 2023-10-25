Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will present at the 2023 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer and Brant Standridge, president, Consumer and Regional Banking, are scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 11:15 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss Huntington's business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.ir.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

