Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Oct 24, 2024, 16:23 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2024 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 7, 2024.  Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 2:15 PM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business trends, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington-ir.com).  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $201 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 975 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common and Preferred Stocks

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common and Preferred Stocks

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock (Nasdaq:...
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED REPORTS 2024 THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED REPORTS 2024 THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2024 third quarter of $517 million, or $0.33 per common share, an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics