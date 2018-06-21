Huntington Bancshares Releases Results Of 2018 Dodd-Frank Act Company-Run Capital Stress Test

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) announced today the release of its company-run capital stress test results as required by the Dodd-Frank Act. Results include both Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Huntington National Bank, and can be found on Huntington's Investor Relations website on the "Regulatory Disclosures" page under the "Publications and Filings" tab (http://huntington-ir.com/main/Regulatory.htm). Results are based on a forward-looking exercise using hypothetical severely adverse macroeconomic assumptions developed by the Federal Reserve and by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and do not represent Huntington's economic forecast.