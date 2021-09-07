Huntington Bancshares To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 11:15 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business trends, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. He will also participate in a moderated question and answer session. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation through the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $175 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,200 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

