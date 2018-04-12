Huntington Bancshares to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

16:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at 2:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time).  A live, listen-only webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders will be available in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com).  This webcast may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

About Huntington 
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $104 billion of assets and a network of 966 branches and 1,848 ATMs across eight Midwestern states.  Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.  Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.  Visit huntington.com for more information.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-to-webcast-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300629174.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

Also from this source

Mar 21, 2018, 16:05 ET Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Increases Its Prime Rate To...

Mar 02, 2018, 09:00 ET Huntington Bancshares To Present At The RBC Capital Markets 2018...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Huntington Bancshares to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

16:00 ET