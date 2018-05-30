Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

"At Huntington, we are purpose-driven to make people's lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities we serve," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO. "We are proud of our colleagues' ongoing efforts to build healthy, sustainable neighborhoods with economic opportunity for all."

The 2017 report details Huntington's environmental impact, its socially-responsible efforts with colleagues, customers and communities and its governance standards.

Highlights include:

Investing in Colleagues: Throughout 2017, Huntington made additional investments in colleagues including raising the minimum starting salary to $15.00 - $17.60 per hour, increasing 401(k) plan matching contributions and implementing a new caregiver leave program. Huntington also revised and expanded its maternity leave policy, expanded its scholarship program and increased military benefits and support throughout a deployment cycle.

Huntington increased diversity in upper management from 40.8% in 2016 to 42% in 2017, with 67.5% diversity across the total workforce. In 2017, Huntington increased its supplier diversity spend to 16.9%, exceeding the 11% industry average. Huntington further committed to inclusion by ensuring gender neutral bathrooms in all major employment centers. In 2017, Huntington received the Leading Disability Employer Seal , earned a perfect score of 100% on the 2017 Disability Equality Index and was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Strengthening Neighborhoods : In 2017, Huntington exceeded year one expectations with 31% progress-to-goal for its $16.1 billion five-year community plan. Huntington invested in communities with $863 million in community development loans, $326 million in community investments and more than 4,600 affordable housing units. Huntington also remained the number one SBA lender in its eight-state footprint since 2009, with 4,065 loans in 2017. Through the Huntington Home Savers Program, 2,145 customers received mortgage assistance in the past year and more than 25,000 customers have averted foreclosure and stayed in their homes since the program began in 2008. Huntington began a new program in 2017, which waived closing costs in VA loans.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $104 billion of assets and a network of 966 branches and 1,848 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit www.huntington.com for more information.

