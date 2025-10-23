Huntington Bank Announces Treasury Management Connectivity Ecosystem to Empower Businesses with More Sophisticated, Personalized Financial Intelligence

Huntington's new Connectivity Ecosystem will deliver more seamless integration and greater control to businesses for faster, data-driven decisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") today announced its new Treasury Management Connectivity Ecosystem, a transformative platform designed to deliver financial control, seamless integration and intelligent automation for business customers.

Built on an API-first architecture, the Connectivity Ecosystem will enable businesses to unify their banking, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial tools, streamlining operations and unlocking actionable insights from the systems they already use. With over 500 interfaces and the ability to process more than 10 million transaction events daily, Huntington is offering more scalable, data-driven treasury management solutions.

"Huntington's Connectivity Ecosystem is more than a technical platform, it's a strategic shift," said Deepak Kapoor, Head of Payments Product at Huntington Bank. "We're engineering the future of banking with intelligence, agility and customer-first design. This platform takes banking into our customers' platforms, allowing them to power their workflow with richer banking data."

This solution comes at a time when data quality remains a top concern for finance teams. A recent white paper published by Huntington revealed that 76% of finance professionals struggle with poor data integrity, and nearly half of CFOs worry they are making decisions based on inaccurate or outdated data. Huntington's new platform addresses these challenges by delivering unified, AI-enabled transactional data that supports predictive forecasting, automated scenario planning and enhanced transparency.¹

Key benefits for customers will include:

Actionable cash visibility, insights and payment automation

Richer embedded banking capabilities within existing client workflows

Automated reconciliations, reporting and enhanced controls

By eliminating manual processes and disconnected platforms, businesses gain the agility to respond quickly to market changes, reduce risk and make confident decisions about resource allocation and investment.

Huntington's Connectivity Ecosystem positions customers for resilience and scalable growth, ushering in a new era of intelligent banking.

Learn more at https://www.huntington.com/Commercial/payables-management/integrated-treasury-management.

¹Integration as Innovation: Why APIs Are the Future of Treasury

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

