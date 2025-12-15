Huntington Bank Appoints Marc Dizard as Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management

Dizard will lead Huntington Wealth Management's forward-looking investment strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Dizard as chief investment officer for Huntington Wealth Management, effective December 15, 2025. Dizard will be responsible for shaping and executing a modernized investment platform that delivers advice, guidance and strong, risk-adjusted outcomes aligned with client goals across the mass affluent, high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth and institutional segments. He will report to Aaron Reber, director of wealth management strategy & solutions.

Dizard joins Huntington from Market Street Trust Company, where he served as chief investment officer and led the transformation of the firm's investment philosophy and platform for a multi-generational family office. With nearly twenty years of experience, Dizard has held senior leadership roles at PNC Financial Services, including chief investment strategist for PNC Asset Management, overseeing investment strategy for more than $190 billion in assets.

"Marc brings a proven track record in building successful investment programs that create exceptional outcomes for clients," said Melissa Holding, director of wealth management. "As we continue to grow and advance our wealth management business, Marc will be instrumental in driving forward our strategic priorities and executing our forward-looking investment vision."

Dizard holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Ohio State University, is a CFA charterholder and CFP professional and is actively involved in industry and community organizations. He currently serves as Chair of the Board for PreventionFIRST! and sits on the Cincinnati Zoo Foundation Board, following his prior service as a Trustee of the Cincinnati Zoo. His industry leadership includes past board service with the CFA Society of Cincinnati. He also contributes his expertise as a board member of the Catholic Community Foundation of West Central and Southwest Ohio and as an investment committee member for Mount Notre Dame.

"Huntington has a legacy of putting people first, and I'm energized by the opportunity to join a talented, disciplined and growing team connected by a shared vision," said Dizard. "My focus will be on enhancing and modernizing our investment platform and capabilities, all in support of helping our clients meet their goals."

This appointment underscores Huntington's commitment to delivering best-in-class investment solutions and driving growth across its Wealth Management platform.

For more information about Huntington Wealth Management, visit huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank