Huntington Bank Commits $80 Billion to Support Affordable Housing, Small Businesses and Local Communities

The new Community Plan will expand access to capital and strengthen financial well-being across Huntington's markets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) today announced a new $80 billion Community Plan. The plan will help improve financial opportunities for consumers, businesses and communities with a focus on affordable housing, small business and community development investments.

Huntington shaped the plan by listening first. Company leaders met with more than 350 community organizations, including members of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), along with customers and colleagues, to identify the areas of greatest need.

"For 160 years, Huntington has invested in the people, businesses and communities we serve. That commitment doesn't change as we grow — it deepens," said Steve Steinour, Huntington chairman, president and CEO. "This plan reflects the way we've always worked: listening to the communities we serve, showing up consistently and putting our resources where they can do the most good."

"This plan means more mortgages for first-time homebuyers, more capital for small businesses trying to grow and more investment in the neighborhoods that need it," said Brant Standridge, president of Consumer and Regional Banking. "It's the kind of work Huntington has been doing for generations — and the work our teams in every market are committed to continuing."

The five-year plan focuses on four areas:

Consumer and Home Lending — $40 billion: Mortgage and consumer lending to help more customers purchase homes and access affordable credit, including first-time homebuyer programs.

Small Business — $22 billion: Lending to support small business formation, growth and job creation.

Community Development Lending and Investing — $18 billion: Larger-scale loans and investments that finance affordable housing developments, small business lending programs, and community services such as food security, financial empowerment and workforce development.

Under-Resourced Communities — $32 billion of the total $80 billion plan: Capital directed to communities with greater economic need.

"When financial institutions make bold commitments and invest in strong community partnerships, the impact extends far beyond dollars and cents," said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). "Small businesses grow, neighborhoods become more vibrant and families gain access to opportunities. Huntington's Community Plan demonstrates how intentional investment can help drive meaningful outcomes."

This plan builds on Huntington's prior Community plans and has delivered nearly 270,000 loans totaling $37.8 billion to low-and moderate-income borrowers, small businesses, and under-resourced communities, along with more than $12.3 billion in community development lending and investments since 2021.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $284 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A top 10 U.S. commercial bank, the Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Founded in in 1866, Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating nationally. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank