Huntington Bank Named the United States' Best Digital Bank for Consumers

Prestigious global recognition from Euromoney highlights Huntington's people-first, digitally powered approach to helping customers manage their financial lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington), a top 10 U.S. commercial bank, today announced that it has been named the United States' Best Digital Bank for Consumers as part of Euromoney's 2026 Awards for Excellence, one of the global banking industry's most respected and comprehensive award programs. This recognition reflects Huntington's leadership in delivering customer-focused digital experiences that bring together the right tools, insights and capabilities to help people manage their money with greater confidence.

"At Huntington, we believe the future of banking is not simply digital—it is personal. Our digital strategy is rooted in the belief that banking should help people feel more confident about their financial decisions," said Brant Standridge, president of consumer and regional banking at Huntington. "Bringing together data, technology and the expertise of our colleagues has allowed us to build a banking experience that is more personal, intuitive and responsive to the full context of our customers' lives. This global recognition by Euromoney reinforces our commitment to this strategy and inspires us to continue raising the bar for the customers and communities we serve."

For more than 30 years, Euromoney's Awards for Excellence have recognized financial institutions that set the global standard in performance, innovation and client impact. The program evaluates financial institutions across more than 100 countries through a rigorous, independent and evidence-based assessment process designed to benchmark organizations against their peers.

According to Euromoney, Huntington was recognized for its innovative consumer digital banking platform, which combines personalized financial guidance, family banking solutions and customer-friendly features designed to improve financial well-being.

Through the bank's mobile app and tools like The Hub, Huntington Heads Up, Teen Banking and Caregiver Banking, Huntington delivers personalized guidance directly within the digital banking experience. Customers can track spending and savings goals, receive proactive alerts that help them avoid fees and stay on track, learn healthy money habits, and support loved ones who may need assistance managing their finances. By embedding these capabilities into everyday banking, Huntington makes financial management more personalized and accessible, helping customers confidently navigate important financial decisions at every stage of life.

Huntington also recently ranked highest among regional banks in the JD Power 2026 Online Banking Satisfaction Study and the JD Power 2026 Mobile App Satisfaction Study, reflecting its leadership across online and mobile, driven by practical tools and financial education that helps customers get more from their money.

As the bank continues to grow – including through its recent partnerships with Veritex Bank and Cadence Bank – the company is expanding access to these award-winning digital capabilities and introducing more customers and small businesses to Huntington's customer-centric and intuitive digital experiences.

To learn more about why Huntington was selected for this award, visit Awards for Excellence national winners 2026: US's best digital bank for consumers – Huntington Bank - Euromoney.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank