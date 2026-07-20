Huntington Bank Opens First Branch in Summerville

New location reflects Huntington's continued growth in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington), a top 10 commercial bank in the U.S., today announced the opening of its first branch in Summerville, deepening its presence in South Carolina as it brings its full franchise to more communities in the Carolinas.

Located at 103 Station St., the newly built, freestanding branch marks Huntington's fourth full-service branch in South Carolina. The Summerville location is part of Huntington's previously announced plans to open approximately 55 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina.

"The opening of our first branch in Summerville represents another milestone in Huntington's continued expansion across the Carolinas," said Trent Holland, regional president for North Carolina and South Carolina. "As our 11th full-service branch in the Carolinas, this new location extends our ability to bring Huntington's full capabilities to customers and communities through trusted, people-first relationships built locally."

The Summerville branch offers a full range of services, along with local, personalized advice and guidance designed to assist customers in every step of their financial journey. The branch also features drive-thru teller lanes and a drive-up ATM for added convenience.

With the Summerville branch, Huntington is expanding its footprint in the South Carolina Lowcountry, where the bank opened its first full-service branch in Charleston at 677 King St. last year. Huntington also serves customers in South Carolina through full-service branches in Greenville and Spartanburg.

"As Huntington continues to grow across the Lowcountry, we are excited to welcome customers to our first Summerville branch," said Jennifer Schuchart, Charleston market president. "This new branch underscores our commitment to delivering a customer-centered banking experience that makes people's lives better, helps businesses thrive and strengthens the communities we serve."

Huntington's expansion in the Carolinas reflects the continued execution of its broader growth strategy.

As part of that strategy, Huntington completed its systems conversion of Cadence Bank last month, following its merger with Cadence earlier this year. Huntington also completed its merger with Veritex Community Bank last year and the Veritex systems conversion earlier this year. Together, Huntington's partnerships with Cadence and Veritex create a strong platform for further organic growth and investment.

Learn more about Huntington Bank by visiting the new Summerville branch or Huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank