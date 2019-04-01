Huntington Bank Launches Zelle® for Consumer Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) announced today the launch of Zelle on its mobile and online banking platforms. Zelle enables person-to-person (P2P) payment capabilities for all Huntington consumer banking customers, in direct response to customer feedback, and as part of its purpose to look out for people.

The launch of Zelle is another central element to the next chapter in how Huntington is investing in and enhancing its digital and mobile customer experience.

"At Huntington, we're continually exploring new and innovative ways to enhance our customer experience in line with our purpose to look out for people – and we're proud to bring Zelle's capabilities to our customers," said Andy Harmening, Huntington's Senior Executive Vice President and Director of Consumer and Business Banking. "P2P payments play an increasingly important role in the digital banking ecosystem and offering Zelle in our app provides our customers with another convenient payment management tool making it fast and easy to move money."

The introduction of Zelle comes quickly on the heels of the launch of The Hub, Huntington's new digital banking experience, which is built to proactively look out for customers and their financial future with a focus on people-first, technology-enabled delivery and solutions.

Free to all Huntington customers, The Hub is designed to help customers save more money, manage their spending and keep their financial goals front and center. The newest iteration of The Hub now includes Heads Up, a digital messaging program designed to provide insights into customer spending and saving to enable more informed decisions about their money.

Zelle allows for funds to be sent from one bank account to another, typically within minutes by using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile phone number. The Zelle Network® currently includes more than 95 million customers at banks of all sizes.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects the nation's leading financial institutions, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends and family with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts typically within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 954 branches and 1,774 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

