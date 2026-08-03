Huntington Bank Names Blake Absher Central Texas Division President

Texas banking veteran to lead Huntington's expansion across Central Texas, including Austin, San Antonio, Waco and Bryan/College Station

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") today announced the appointment of Blake Absher as Central Texas Division President. Based in Austin, Absher will lead Huntington's client strategy and growth across Austin, San Antonio, Waco and Bryan/College Station, further strengthening the bank's presence in Central Texas.

Absher brings more than 20 years of Texas banking leadership experience to Huntington, including Market President and Chief Lending Officer roles in Austin and other major markets across the state. Throughout his career, he has led commercial banking teams, expanded client relationships and supported market growth in highly competitive banking environments.

"Texas is a critical growth market for Huntington, and we are intentionally building a leadership team with the experience, local insight and relationship focus this region demands," said Peyton Jones, Huntington East and Central Texas Regional President. "Blake's credibility in the market and understanding of the region make him a strong fit for our relationship-banking approach. We're excited to welcome him to Huntington as we continue building momentum across the region."

Huntington's investment in Texas reflects its long-term commitment to one of the country's strongest and most dynamic economies. The company continues to expand across the state through strong local leadership and targeted talent acquisition while combining the capabilities of a nearly $300 billion asset institution with local decision-making and accountability. From the expansion of its commercial banking team in Austin to investments in talent and capabilities statewide, Huntington is positioned for long-term growth in Texas.

"Central Texas is experiencing strong population and business growth, creating new opportunities for companies of all sizes," said Blake Absher, Huntington Central Texas Division President. "Businesses across the region need a banking partner that understands the local market, builds trusted relationships and supports their growth. That combination is what drew me to Huntington. I'm excited to work with our teams across Austin, San Antonio, Waco and Bryan/College Station to serve clients and support business growth across the region."

As Central Texas Division President, Absher will focus on growing client relationships, leading Huntington's market strategy and delivering the full Huntington franchise to local businesses. He will help them pursue growth opportunities, operate more effectively and prepare for the future.

"Blake's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale in Texas," added Jones. "His experience, credibility and established local relationships make him an ideal fit to lead this next phase of growth."

Absher is engaged in the Central Texas community through his work with United Way for Greater Austin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas and other local nonprofits.

To learn more about Huntington, visit https://www.huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $284 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A top 10 U.S. commercial bank, the Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Founded in in 1866, Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating nationally. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank