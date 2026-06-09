Huntington Bank Opens First Branch in Kernersville

Full-service location becomes Huntington's 10th in the Carolinas

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) today announced the opening of its first branch in Kernersville as the bank continues to bring its full franchise to North Carolina and South Carolina.

Located at 250 E. Mountain St., the newly built, freestanding location marks Huntington's fourth full-service branch in North Carolina's Triad area. It also represents Huntington's 10th full-service branch in the Carolinas and reflects the bank's ongoing execution of its strategy to open approximately 55 branches across the region.

"We are proud to now be serving the Carolinas with 10 full-service branches as we continue to strengthen Huntington's presence in the region," said Trent Holland, regional president for North Carolina and South Carolina. "With the opening of our Kernersville branch, we have expanded our branch network across the Carolinas to eight markets, deepening our commitment to our local customers and communities."

The Kernersville branch offers a full range of services, along with local, personalized advice and guidance designed to assist customers in every step of their financial journey. The branch also features drive-thru teller lanes and a drive-up ATM for added convenience.

Huntington's other Triad branches include a flagship location in Winston-Salem at 578 S. Westview Drive and a second Winston-Salem branch at 194 E. Hanes Mill Road. Additionally, the bank serves Greensboro with a branch at 1401 Four Seasons Station Drive. All three branches opened this year.

"Huntington continues to grow across the Triad, and Kernersville is an important part of that investment," said Chris Bryan, Triad market president. "We are excited to open this branch and look forward to supporting the continued success of the Kernersville community and the Triad."

In May of last year, Huntington launched its branch expansion into the Carolinas with the opening of its first full-service branch in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Since then, the bank has opened full-service branches in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Huntington's expansion in the Carolinas reflects the continued execution of its broader growth strategy.

As part of that strategy, earlier this year Huntington completed its merger with Cadence Bank and its conversion of Veritex Community Bank. Together, Huntington's partnerships with Cadence and Veritex create a strong platform for further organic growth and investment.

Learn more about Huntington Bank by visiting the new Kernersville branch or Huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bank