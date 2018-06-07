Huntington Bank Reports Increased Loan Production In SBA Fiscal Q2 2018

"SBA loans continue to be a great source of capital for a wide range of businesses, from those looking to get a start, to those focused on gaining and keeping a competitive edge," said Huntington Business Banking Director, Michael Wamsganz.

During the SBA fiscal second quarter, Huntington continued to see high overall demand for capital supporting business acquisitions, start-up financing and investments in equipment upgrades and infrastructure.

Huntington's SBA program director, Maggie Ference, says Huntington is continuing to see a large number of businesses transition ownership from one generation to another as the baby boomers are heading into retirement.

"The SBA programs offer great tools for new business owners to support their small business growth and expansion needs," Ference says.

The number of businesses Huntington helped through SBA lending in each state through the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 includes:

Ohio : 1,036 loans totaling $212.2 million

1,036 loans totaling Michigan : 749 loans totaling $104.4 million

749 loans totaling million Indiana : 167 loans totaling $24.5 million

167 loans totaling Illinois : 131 loans totaling $42.7 million

131 loans totaling Western Pennsylvania : 91 loans totaling $17.3 million

91 loans totaling Wisconsin : 59 loans totaling $16.8 million

59 loans totaling Kentucky : 51 loans totaling $11.4 million

51 loans totaling Florida : 32 loans totaling $13 million

32 loans totaling West Virginia : 22 loans totaling $1.4 million

The SBA 7(a) lending program provides government backing, enabling small business lenders to extend credit to business owners who are not yet able to access conventional bank financing with reduced lender risk. For more information, visit www.huntington.com/SmallBusiness/loans/sba-guarantee-business-loans.

