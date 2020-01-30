Huntington Bank Tops J.D. Power Small Business Customer Satisfaction Rankings In Region

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, small business owners ranked Huntington Bank highest in overall customer satisfaction in the Midwest region, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study(SM). Huntington tops the list for the third time in the last four years and also received the highest ranking in the region for products and fees, convenience and channel activities.

"This recognition reaffirms our commitment to looking out for people – in this case our small business customers," said Andy Harmening, consumer and business banking director at Huntington. "Our local communities thrive because of small businesses, and our bankers and service teams excel in serving them. Our team's passion lies in not only helping businesses succeed, but also delivering the resources and expertise our customers have come to expect."

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM examines satisfaction among small business banking customers with their financial institution. The study analyzes customers' perceptions of their bank's ability to meet their expectations, and it also highlights which banks perform well in managing relationships with their customers and why.

"At Huntington, we're guided by our purpose to make people's lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities we serve," said Michael Wamsganz, business banking director at Huntington. "We value our relationships with business customers and the trust they place in Huntington. This recognition will inspire us to work even harder on their behalf."

This recognition follows the rankings published in October from the U.S. Small Business Administration, identifying Huntington as the nation's top SBA 7(a) loan originator, by volume, at the close of SBA fiscal year 2019. This also marks the 11th year in a row Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within its footprint.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,448 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

