HUNTINGTON BEACH SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Huntington Beach is stoked to announce today that Huntington Beach was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2026.

Huntington Beach, famously known as Surf City USA®, is the ultimate coastal destination in Southern California, offering an inviting beach town vibe and endless activities for visitors. Located just an hour from Los Angeles and San Diego, and easily accessible from three nearby airports, it's also in close proximity to Disneyland, making it an ideal stop on any Southern California itinerary.

With 10 miles of uninterrupted, sandy shoreline, Huntington Beach enjoys consistent, surfable waves all year long, making it a world-renowned hotspot for surfers of all levels. The iconic Huntington Beach Pier is a must-see, offering stunning ocean views and opportunities for fishing, dining, and photography. The town's rich surfing heritage dates back to the 1920s, and it plays host to major surf competitions, including the prestigious US Open of Surfing and the International Surf Association's Para Surfing Championship, making it a global surfing destination.

Beyond the waves, Huntington Beach offers a plethora of other activities. Visitors can explore scenic bike trails that run alongside the ocean, or visit nature reserves such as the Bolsa Chica Wetlands for wildlife viewing and peaceful walks. The walkable downtown area is full of charm, with beachfront cafes, surf shops, and vibrant weekly Surf City Night markets that showcase local culture and products. Whether visitors are seeking a laid-back surf experience or a lively beachside escape, Huntington Beach offers the perfect blend of sun, surf, and Southern California hospitality.

