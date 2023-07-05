Huntington Business Park, Loudon, TN Welcomes Crossville, Inc.

LOUDON, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollingsworth Companies welcome Crossville Inc. as a new tenant in Huntington Business Park, Loudon, TN. They have leased a new 130,424 square foot industrial facility for the distribution of their various product lines. Crossville Inc. specializes in manufacturing porcelain stone, glass, and natural stone tile for residential and commercial use in interior and exterior applications such as floors, walls, and countertops.

Crossville's American-made tiles are highly regarded for their beauty, sustainability, and functional design, making them a popular choice among designers and architects in various industries. The company's tiles are used in a wide range of spaces, from large retail areas to luxurious residential homes, both indoors and outdoors.

Barry Dayton, Vice President of Logistics and Studio Operations stated, "Being centrally located within our distribution footprint, close proximity to our primary manufacturing facilities, and competitive lease rates made Loudon, TN the perfect choice for our newest distribution facility. The Hollingsworth Company has proven to be very accommodating, and is providing a high quality, turn key facility. We look forward to a successful partnership with the City of Loudon, and the Hollingsworth Companies."

"Loudon, TN is a great location for manufacturing and distribution projects as it is well located along I-75 and I-40 in the Knoxville, TN MSA," Mr. Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies stated. "Centrally located along the eastern United States, and proximity to multiple colleges and trade schools provides this area of the country with a well-educated work force. Also, Tennessee has no income tax and is a right to work state which helps to provide a very cost competitive workforce."

The Huntington Business Park is conveniently situated approximately 30 miles from downtown Knoxville, TN on I-75 and 7 miles from I-40. This location offers a combination of competitive labor while being close to quality of life amenities. Loudon County is less than 25 miles away from the University of Tennessee's flagship campus, and there are over ten universities and colleges within a 50-mile radius, providing access to a highly skilled workforce.

Although all the existing facilities within Huntington Business Park are now leased, there are Build to Suit options available ranging from 130,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet. The standard building features include a 32-foot clear height, 60-foot by 60-foot column spacing, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting, and 30,000-pound pit-style levelers (the dock packages can be adjusted to meet the customers exact specifications).

About The Hollingsworth Companies

The Hollingsworth Companies are the largest non-urban Industrial Real Estate developer and construction firm in the southeastern United States with 125 tenants, eighteen million square feet of industrial space spread across 17 states. The Hollingsworth Companies has facilities located in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about The Hollingsworth Companies, contact, Tom Mann, Senior Vice President of Industrial Real Estate, at 865.457.3701, [email protected]

