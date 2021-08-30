Huntington Hires Michael Maeser To Lead Twin Cities Wealth Management Team

In his new role, Maeser will oversee all aspects of the Huntington Private Bank's expansion into the region following Huntington's recent merger with TCF Financial. He also will lead the Huntington Private Bank's Chicago and Florida markets as well as its future expansion into other new markets.

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome a senior wealth executive with decades of experience and such devotion to helping people," said Mike Robinson, director of the Huntington Private Bank. "He knows wealth management, he knows the Twin Cities and he knows how to help clients navigate their financial lives. We are fortunate to have him join our team."

The wealth-management expansion and Maeser's new leadership role are part of Huntington's strategy to grow its customer base in several segments, including middle market banking, commercial banking, and business banking, leveraging new markets and Huntington's broader product and services offering.

The Huntington Private Bank serves high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions by providing banking, lending, investments, trust administration, wealth strategy and planning, and insurance products, services and advice through a local team of financial professionals. It serves clients with the potential for $1 million or more in banking, lending or investment needs.

Among its competitive advantages, Huntington is one of the only private banks that welcomes all C-suite executives and business owners as clients when their businesses are bank customers.

"As I've gotten to know the Huntington Private Bank, I've been impressed by its comprehensive and thoughtful approach to wealth management, its local delivery model and its Midwest values and sensibility," Maeser said. "These attributes closely align with how I've served clients throughout my career."

Maeser, a lifelong Minneapolis resident, joined Wells Fargo in 1993 and assumed additional wealth-management responsibilities over the years, most recently serving as regional managing director of its wealth management group.

Maeser is a board member of the Greater Twin Cities United Way. He previously served on the boards of Perspectives, Inc., and Minnesota Children's Theatre Company, as well as coached youth athletics for the Community Athletics Association.

