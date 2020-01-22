Huntington Hospital 1st in Los Angeles to Adopt Viz LVO Platform for Artificial Intelligence Powered Stroke Care

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in stroke care, Huntington Hospital has partnered with Viz.ai to bring the first FDA-cleared computer-aided triage system to the Los Angeles area. Huntington Hospital has deployed this applied artificial intelligence-based technology to help facilitate early access to the most advanced stroke care. The hospital is the first in Los Angeles County to partner with Viz.ai to bring its award-winning software that utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze images for suspected large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes.

"With stroke, time is brain," said Arbi Ohanian, MD, medical director of Huntington Hospital's Stroke Program, Huntington Hospital. "Viz.ai's applied artificial intelligence solutions have been developed by top stroke clinicians and technical experts in the world and we are excited to be able to bring these transformational technologies to Huntington Hospital and our community. It truly changes the way that we deliver stroke care which we believe will result in improved outcomes for our patients."

Viz.ai solutions will allow Huntington Hospital to further enhance the power of its stroke care team through rapid detection and notification of suspected LVO strokes and allow stroke specialists to securely communicate to synchronize care and determine the optimal patient treatment decision.

Stroke specialists with access to Viz.ai's technology can potentially save critical minutes, even hours, in the triage, diagnosis and treatment of strokes. Combining groundbreaking applied artificial intelligence with seamless communication, Viz.ai's image analysis facilitates the fast and accurate triage of suspected LVOs in stroke patients and better collaboration between clinicians at comprehensive and referral hospitals. Viz.ai synchronizes care across the whole care team, enabling a new era of "Synchronized Care", where the right patient gets to the right doctor at the right time.

Viz LVO, is transforming hospital workflow and synchronizing stroke care with a cloud-based artificial intelligence system that automatically analyzes CT scans for suspected LVOs. It alerts neurovascular specialists of a suspected LVOs, enabling earlier imaging review and better collaboration between specialists.

"We are excited to partner with Huntington Hospital who has the foresight and commitment to provide cutting-edge applied artificial intelligent solutions to help transform healthcare to improve access to life-changing therapies for its community," said Dr. Chris Mansi, neurosurgeon, co-founder and CEO of Viz.ai. "In this new era of Synchronized Care, Huntington Hospital will provide its community with access to its expertise throughout its entire stroke network."

About Huntington Hospital



Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

About Viz.ai, Inc.



Viz.ai, is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment and improve access to care. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis.

Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Innovation Endeavors and DHVC.

