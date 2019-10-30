Huntington Hospital named America's 100 Best for Cardiac Care and 100 Best for Coronary Intervention

The achievement is part of findings released today in the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation . The new report demonstrates the importance of hospital quality to both hospital leaders and consumers.

For the 2020 Report to the Nation, Healthgrades compared America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award recipients as a group, to all other hospitals, as a group, and found:

From 2016-2018, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award have, on average:

28.1% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

From 2016-2018, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award have, on average:

1.39 times more likely to die than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*

"As consumers navigate their health, it is important to consider a number of factors, including hospital quality, before deciding where to access care," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. "Healthgrades' America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care recognizes those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time and we applaud their efforts and achievement."

"I'm so proud our hospital has been named one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best for Cardiac Care and Coronary Intervention," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, President and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "Heart disease impacts so many of our friends, families and neighbors. From our dedicated interventional cardiologists to our skilled cardiac rehabilitation team, these designations reflect their hard work and commitment to providing the highest-level of care to our patients."

Huntington Hospital is currently expanding its care capabilities with its new Huntington Heart and Vascular Center, creating state-of-the-art facilities to provide cutting edge, compassionate care to our cardiology patients. The new facility is set to open late 2020.

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital's quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. View the full list of Specialty Excellence AwardTM recipients here. The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in four specialties by U.S. News and World Report and four consecutive "A's" in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

SOURCE Huntington Hospital

