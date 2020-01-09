Huntington Hospital names Brad McCoy, Vice President, Construction, Facilities and Real Estate

"Brad brings extensive experience in construction management, specifically his experience overseeing the progress and timeline for complex construction projects," says Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "We look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership as we continue to enhance our facilities for generations to come."

McCoy is joining Huntington Hospital from Loma Linda University Health, where he oversaw all planning, design and construction for the 1,000+ bed healthcare system and academic institution with $1B in annual net revenue. From leading needs assessments to developing, planning and executing all major capital initiatives, McCoy has delivered projects that touch tertiary, quaternary and primary care areas with a focus on meeting regulatory standards, enhancing patient experience and supporting ROI.

McCoy earned his Bachelor's of Business Studies in finance from Pacific Union College.

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in four specialties by U.S. News and World Report and five consecutive "A's" in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. Learn more about us at www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

