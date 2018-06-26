Huntington Hospital Names Gail Cinexi, Vice President, Enterprise Clinical and Support Services

In this new role, Cinexi will enhance and grow clinical services as well as direct key support functions that ensure excellent patient experiences. Specifically, Cinexi will oversee Huntington Hospital's cardiovascular, imaging, endoscopy, radiation oncology, and cancer center programs as well as EVS, transport and food services.

"Gail Cinexi's vast knowledge of clinical care and how key support services impact the patient experience made her the natural choice for this important executive role," says Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital.

"Gail's ability to work closely with these service lines to develop best practices – from our physician partners to our department leaders – demonstrates her effectiveness in strategic development and management of resources to deliver clinical excellence. For over three decades, Gail has been a key player in providing excellent health care and compassionate service to each person at our hospital. I'm so pleased to welcome her to the executive team as we build for the future."

In Cinexi's new role, she will be charged with further elevating our outstanding clinical programs, bringing together the most talented professionals, and supporting patient experience and business growth. She will also support the coordination of care inside and beyond our walls, working in collaborative alignment with our physician partners to deliver quality care.

Cinexi joined Huntington Hospital in 1986 as a registered nurse for the surgical intensive care unit. Throughout her career at the hospital, she has served in various director and management roles. She most recently served as director of imaging, cardiology and gastrointestinal services for Huntington Hospital, where she oversaw the successful implementation of new technology, fostered highly effective integrated clinical teams and ran programs. Many of these initiatives were recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as "High Performing" including gastroenterology & GI surgery as well as the following common adult procedures and conditions - aortic valve surgery, heart bypass and heart failure. Under Cinexi's leadership, the hospital also has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval ®.

Cinexi earned her bachelors of science degree in nursing from Farleigh Dickinson University and her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University.

