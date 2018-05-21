Huntington Hospital Receives Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

Huntington Hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

"Huntington Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative," said Arbi Ohanian, MD, medical director of Huntington Hospital's Stroke Program. "Our team is committed to delivering advanced stroke treatments to patients quickly and safely and this recognition demonstrates our dedication to providing world-class, innovative stroke care."

Huntington Hospital additionally received the association's Target: StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient's arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

"We are pleased to recognize Huntington Hospital for their commitment to stroke care," said Eric E. Smith, M.D., national chairman of the Get With The Guidelines Steering Committee and an associate professor of neurology at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. "Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates."

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

About Get With The Guidelines®

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-hospital-receives-get-with-the-guidelines-stroke-gold-plus-quality-achievement-award-300652187.html

SOURCE Huntington Hospital

Related Links

http://www.huntingtonhospital.org

