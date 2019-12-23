Huntington Learning Center Announces Results Of SAT, ACT And Scholarship Survey For 2019

ORADELL, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the leading tutoring and test prep company with approximately 300 locations across the country, recently announced the results of its annual SAT, ACT and scholarships survey for 2019. On average, students who participated in Huntington's standardized test prep programs reported an increase of 229 points on the SAT, and 5.4 points on the ACT. Additionally, Huntington students reported receiving over $71,000 in scholarships on average, up from $57,000 in 2018. Total scholarships awarded to Huntington students surveyed was $187 million, up from $140 million in 2018.

"We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students, parents, tutors and franchisees over the past year," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center. "Our individualized programs have a proven track record of success, and we're honored to be able to have a positive impact on so many students' lives."

These scores bring to a close a year of celebration for Huntington, which in 2019 received top honors from Training Magazine for its employer-sponsored training and development programs. Additionally, Huntington Learning Center was named a Top Franchise by both Entrepreneur Magazine and the Franchise Business Review, and received top honors from Newsweek for its excellent customer service.

Also this year, Anne Huntington was named President of Huntington Learning Center, and was honored as Woman of the Year in Franchising by the Stevie Awards, as well as named to NJBiz's prestigious 40 Under 40 List and the Education Power 50 List. Anne and her mother, Huntington Co-Founder and CEO Eileen Huntington, were also named to Franchise Dictionary's 50 Women of Wonder List.

2019 was a period of notable growth and expansion for the company, which opened up more than 40 franchising opportunities across the Northeast region -- the company's most significant period of franchise expansion since its inception in 1977. To date, more than 50% of these franchise locations have been sold.

