Huntington Learning Center Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ORADELL, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider with approximately 300 locations nationwide and a growing roster of online programs, has announced its new Chief Financial Officer, Bob Scopinich, with the retirement of Jim Emmerson, who served as the company's Chief Financial Officer for 24 years. In this role, Scopinich will be tasked with building on Huntington Learning Center's 44-year track record and strong foundation helping students and franchisees succeed.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bob Scopinich to the team. His unique experience working in the franchise industry, and specifically the franchise education space, qualifies him as the right fit to succeed Jim. The company is currently going through meaningful transformations on all fronts and I am confident that Bob will add value, innovation and leadership to get results," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President of Huntington Learning Center.

Scopinich joins Huntington after serving as the Goddard Systems, Inc. Chief Financial Officer for 18 years. During his tenure at Goddard, Scopinich was involved in all aspects of the business, with a particular emphasis on financial performance, information technology, unit growth, and human resources. During his tenure, Goddard grew from 110 franchised locations to over 550 locations while improving margins. Franchisee financial performance and multi-unit ownership also increased significantly during this time.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me. I look forward to making a positive impact and fulfilling Huntington's mission and vision. As a leader, I strive to create high-performing teams that seamlessly integrate their work across all stakeholders, from corporate staff to franchisees and vendors. I have always been results-driven, and Huntington is the industry leader. I believe this will be an exciting and successful journey for us," said Scopinich.

As CFO, Scopinich leads multiple departments including finance, accounting and HR, and franchise development, in addition to being an integral member of the executive team.

Scopinich holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Penn State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.

