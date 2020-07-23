Huntington Learning Center Offers Academic Help for Students Impacted by COVID-19 by Expanding Center Hours and Offerings

ORADELL, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming academic year looks very different for students and families from previous years, and Huntington Learning Center has been hard at work to develop additional resources to support families as they navigate the uncertain start to school this fall. Regardless of the environment and learning track you choose for your children, Huntington is proud to offer a variety of programs and resources that will help set students up for success this school year.

"At Huntington, we are working hard in real-time to evolve and elevate our programs in order to support students who have experienced a disruption in learning due to the pandemic," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center. "As we have done for over 40 years, Huntington will continue to provide students with the best education possible no matter what situation comes our way."

Today, Huntington announced the addition to their remote and in-person learning capabilities: Huntington Study Hall, a new resource that offers students the opportunity to attend their virtual schools at an accredited Huntington Learning Center in a structured environment that is quiet, safe and clean, with certified teachers on-hand to help with their studies throughout the day. Huntington Study Hall is also available online with certified teachers. Because each school district may require different formats, Huntington will offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate the needs of each student. Individualized tutoring and test prep programs are also available to complement Huntington Study Hall.

"Our family-run company has an unmatched track record of serving students across the country through our proven learning programs," said Anne Huntington. "Our accredited programs and highly trained, certified teachers, are available via our live virtual tutoring platform, HuntingtonHelps LIVE, and in-person at our centers, all of which are adhering to CDC and government guidelines and following strict cleaning and social distancing standards."

Huntington offers skill-building programs, subject-specific tutoring, test prep for the SAT, ACT, and state and standardized tests, Homework Help and Huntington Advantage programs, as well as free weekly webinars. Because every child learns differently, Huntington recommends that students complete a comprehensive academic evaluation to find out where their academic strengths and weaknesses are, and enroll in a customized learning program designed to meet their individual needs.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington is the nation's tutoring and test prep leader, providing academic programs online and in-center. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.huntingtonhelps.com. For franchise opportunities please visit www.huntingtonfranchise.com.

