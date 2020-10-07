Huntington Learning Center Partners With Fortune 500 Companies to Offer Education Support to Employees' Families

ORADELL, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center has announced that it will partner with Fortune 500 companies nationwide to provide in-person and virtual academic programs including the recently launched study hall, tutoring and test prep programs, homework help, and academic performance coach program to their employees' families. This expanded business-to-business offering will allow companies to tap into Huntington's proven learning methods and provide much-needed support to their employees, many of whom are struggling to manage a full-time workload with family obligations.

"Huntington Learning Center is a family-founded, family-run, and family-focused company. Since the onset of the pandemic, we've heard from thousands of parents that they need more resources, and we, like the Fortune 500 companies we're partnering with, are rising to the occasion to help meet that demand," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center. "With approximately 300 locations across the nation, we're uniquely positioned to be able to offer educational support to corporate employees and their families in many major metro and suburban markets across the country. Bridging the work and school gap for parents is just another layer of the foundation we continue to build in order to provide families and students access to the best resources possible."

The business-to-business offerings are an expansion on previous success Huntington launched prior to the pandemic at a localized level. The new nationwide contracts are scaling Huntington's ability to support its franchisees and support even more families across the country.

Results from the company's 'Back-to-School' report affirm that Huntington's 43-year track record of proven success continues to propel student achievement. The report concluded the average test scores of students engaged with Huntington test prep courses increase by 229 SAT and 5.4 ACT points, leading to an average of $71,000 in scholarship offers awarded to Huntington graduates. Programs are available for students grades K-12 and additionally report 2+ grade levels of growth in reading and math within three months. Huntington Learning Center provides skill-building programs, subject-specific tutoring, test prep for the SAT, ACT, and state and standardized tests, Homework Help, HutingtonHelps LIVE, Academic Performance Coach and Huntington Advantage programs, as well as free weekly webinars.

Huntington's accredited programs and highly trained, certified teachers, are available via a live virtual tutoring platform, HuntingtonHelps LIVE, and in-person at local centers. All centers are adhering to CDC and government guidelines and following strict cleaning and social distancing standards.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington is the nation's tutoring and test prep leader, providing academic programs online and in-center. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com. For franchise opportunities please visit www.huntingtonfranchise.com.

