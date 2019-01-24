Huntington Learning Center, the Nation's Leading Tutoring & Test Prep Provider, Announces Significant Expansion of Franchising Opportunities in the New York Metro Area

ORADELL, N.J., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the leading tutoring and test prep provider with more than 300 locations across the country, announced today that it will begin rapid franchise growth in the New York Metropolitan area - the same region where the company first opened its doors in 1977. This period of significant expansion will present over 40 new franchising opportunities in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, in addition to 30-plus re-franchising opportunities for the existing company-owned centers in the area.

"This is a pivotal moment in Huntington's history," said Anne Huntington, Vice President of Business Development and Member of the Board of Directors. "We are excited for the opportunity to significantly expand our reach within this market and continue the mission that our co-founders, my parents, began 42 years ago, which is to give every student the best education possible. As the next generation of Huntington leadership, I am proud to carry the legacy they've built into the future."

Huntington Learning Center is the #1 revenue-producing tutoring franchise in the United States, with revenues that are 53% higher on average than its closest competitor. Frequently awarded with accolades for its best-in-class results, Huntington was recognized this year as a Top 500 Franchise and a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur, as a Top 50 Franchise by Franchise Business Review's Franchisee Satisfaction Awards, and as a recipient of America's Best Customer Service from Newsweek.

"We have worked hard to develop truly turnkey franchising opportunities for aspiring business owners since we first made the decision to franchise in 1985," said Eileen Huntington, Co-Founder and CEO of Huntington Learning Center. "We've continued to iterate and perfect our operations over the years and believe that the time is now right for an expansion of this magnitude."

Huntington franchisees not only have the opportunity to make an impact in their communities but are provided with comprehensive training and support to launch the business, including step-by-step guidance in terms of operations, marketing, finance management and the knowledge of an experienced and dedicated team. Huntington offers a best-in-class financing option, as well as a reduced franchise fee for active duty and US military veterans.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com and for franchising opportunities www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.

