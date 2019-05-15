Huntington Looks Out For Small Business Owners With Fraud Protection And Unlimited Transactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In direct response to consumer insights collected from more than two years of research, Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) today announced the rollout of a new business banking product suite across its footprint as part of its commitment to help businesses thrive.

This enhancement is the latest example of Huntington's commitment to listening to its customers and responding to deliver solutions that meet the changing needs of small business customers.

"We listened to our business banking customers talk about their businesses, their goals and their challenges," said Andy Harmening, Huntington's Senior Executive Vice President and Director of Consumer and Business Banking. "Based on their insights, we created new deposit products to make banking easier for them and by giving them the flexibility to choose the bonus services that are right for their businesses. And our new fraud protection gives them the peace of mind they're looking for to protect and grow what they've built."

Here's what business owners told us would make their lives easier:

Fraud Protection – The increased ability to protect accounts from check fraud automatically.

– The increased ability to protect accounts from check fraud automatically. Unlimited Transactions – No limit on or need to count transactions, which saves money and adds value.

– No limit on or need to count transactions, which saves money and adds value. Simplicity – Allow business customers to have all their banking services in one place, with technology giving them a complete view of their money.

– Allow business customers to have all their banking services in one place, with technology giving them a complete view of their money. Proactive Insights – To help business customers make more informed decisions.

The innovative, deposit product suite contains two new checking accounts that include unlimited transactions. These products offer a choice of five bonus services that save time or money, such as fraud protection, remote check scanning, a discount on Paychex payroll services, or no fees on other account services. Based on their needs, business customers may choose a product with either one or two bonus services.

"We know business owners are busy running their business, taking care of their own customers and planning for the future," added Harmening. "They want a bank that listens and understands where their business is today and where they want to be tomorrow. These new business banking products help our bankers deliver tailored solutions for our business customers."

Doing the right thing is at the heart of Huntington's purpose-driven Fair Play banking philosophy of looking out for people. The launch of this new product suite is further proof of how Huntington is enhancing its business banking customer experience and demonstrating why it's been the #1 SBA 7(a) lender in its region for 10 consecutive years.*

"The new business banking product suite is just the beginning of Huntington's business strategy this year," said Harmening. "We will continue to make banking easier and add value for small business owners and be a great partner as they take their businesses to the next level."

*Small Business Administration (SBA) loans subject to eligibility. Huntington is the #1 SBA 7(a) lender in the region made up of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Source: U.S. Small Business Administration from October 1, 2008, to September 30, 2018. Huntington is #1 in the nation in number of SBA 7(a) loans for fiscal year ending September 30, 2018.

