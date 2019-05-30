Huntington Names Two New Regional Presidents in Michigan

DETROIT, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today the appointment of two long-time Huntington leaders in Michigan to take on new and expanded responsibilities to support the company's continued growth in the state.

Eric Dietz, a thirty-year financial services veteran, has been named Regional President for Southeast Michigan. In this role, he will lead Huntington's growth and investment across the Motor City along with community and civic engagement activities. Dietz will continue to serve as wealth and investment management leader in the region.

"I am proud of the incredible success of our Southeast Michigan region and look forward to Eric's leadership working with all of our colleagues," said Sandy Pierce, Huntington's regional banking director and chair of Michigan. "His background as a leading banker and his commitment to look out for the people of Southeast Michigan have positioned him well for this critical role."

In addition to his leadership role at Huntington, Eric also serves on the boards of the Metro Detroit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Forgotten Harvest and the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Michigan State University and lives in Troy with his wife and two children.

Greg Viener, a fifteen-year veteran of Huntington, has been named Mid-Michigan regional president. Greg most recently served as the Community President in Flint and Genesee County.

As a highly engaged and respected leader, Greg will extend his focus on local involvement and purpose-driven leadership across Mid-Michigan. In his new role as regional president, Greg will be responsible and accountable for all Huntington business activity in the region.

"We are extremely proud for Greg to take on this new role because he lives our purpose to make peoples' lives better every day," Pierce said. "He is pure Michigan and his experience, market insights, and true commitment to our community and our state have prepared him for this important new challenge."

Greg serves on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Genesee County (Vice Chair), Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce (YouthQuest Chair). He earned a B.S. in business administration with a finance concentration from Regis University. He served 9 years in the U.S. Air Force, as a Non-Commissioned Officer, taught B-52 and B-1 armament systems and held a Master Instructor designation. He lives in Genesee County with his wife and two children.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 898 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,727 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

