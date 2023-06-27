Huntington Names Vijay Konduru Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

Experienced leader brings strong track record in brand performance and growth, customer experience, and analytics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") has welcomed Vijay Konduru as executive vice president, chief marketing officer (CMO).  In this role, Konduru will lead Huntington's marketing organization, overseeing the bank's marketing strategy and long-term vision. He will be accountable for competitive intelligence, marketing operations, transformation, digital marketing acquisition and customer communications in a manner that drives consistent business growth.

"Vijay is a visionary, data-driven leader who has deep experience with financial services and fintech companies. He has an incredibly strong track record in brand performance and growth, customer experience, analytics, and technology to drive customer and business outcomes. He understands the critical importance of storytelling to broaden our reach, appeal, and impact," said Julie Tutkovics, senior executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

Konduru most recently served as chief marketing officer and head of customer success for Extra Card.  Konduru has previously held senior-level roles at financial institutions including Discover Financial Services, Citi, and Capital One Financial Services, as well as at several start-up companies. He also worked as a consultant and practice leader for Merck, Inc.

"I am passionately focused on demonstrating marketing's ability to be a strategic enabler for the business by leveraging data, innovation and technology to deliver scalable growth," said Konduru. "Huntington has an amazing, welcoming culture, a strong tradition of community and a customer-first approach. I am excited to join Huntington's marketing team as the company enters its next phase of growth."

Konduru earned his master's degree in business administration from The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He also holds master's degrees in industrial engineering and civil engineering from Purdue University and the University of Minnesota, respectively. He will be based in Columbus, OH.

For more information about Huntington, visit: www.huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Also from this source

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 8.25 PERCENT

Huntington National Bank extends Huntington ChoicePay into higher education and business services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.