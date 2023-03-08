Huntington National Bank receives 2022 Greenwich Excellence, Best Brand Awards for middle market commercial banking

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank has received 11 awards from Coalition Greenwich for the banking, financing and investing services its Commercial Banking segment delivered to middle market business customers last year.

Coalition Greenwich, a global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, awarded Huntington seven national and one regional Greenwich Excellence Awards:

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Managers

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction (Midwest region)

Cash Management – Product Capabilities

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice

Huntington also received three Best Brand Awards from Coalition Greenwich:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships

Honorees of the 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards in middle market banking "stand out for their ability to combine high-quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance," according to Coalition Greenwich.

"This recognition is particularly meaningful because it's based on what our customers are saying about us," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington's Commercial Banking segment. "We're honored to be recognized again for our insights-driven approach to help businesses thrive, from capitalizing on new opportunities and improving efficiency to navigating uncertainty and mitigating risks."

Greenwich Excellence Awards methodology

For the 2022 evaluation period, Coalition Greenwich evaluated the middle market banking platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 23 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award. The awards are based on nearly 10,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10 million to $500 million across the country.

Greenwich Best Brand Awards methodology

For the 2022 evaluation period, the Best Brand Awards are based on distinctive customer ratings from the nearly 10,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10 million to $500 million across the country. Comparisons are based on all banks covered across the United States.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $183 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.