Huntington National Bank receives 2023 Greenwich Best Brand, Excellence Awards for middle market and business banking

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has received seven awards from Coalition Greenwich for the banking, financing and investing services it delivered to small businesses and middle market companies last year.

Coalition Greenwich, a global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, awarded Huntington's middle market banking team four awards:

Greenwich Best Brand Award – Ease of Doing Business

Greenwich Best Brand Award – Trust

Greenwich Best Brand Award – Values Long-Term Relationships

Greenwich Excellence Award – Cash Management - Customer Service

Huntington's business banking team also received three awards:

Greenwich Best Brand Award – Trust

Greenwich Excellence Award – Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction with Cash Management Specialist

Greenwich Excellence Award – Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice (Midwest region)

Honorees of 2023 awards from Coalition Greenwich "stand out for their ability to combine high-quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance," according to the company.

"Recognition from Coalition Greenwich is particularly meaningful, as it's based on customer feedback," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank, which includes the middle market banking team. "We're honored to be recognized again for our insights-driven approach to help businesses thrive, from capitalizing on new opportunities and improving efficiency to navigating uncertainty and mitigating risks."

Huntington's middle market banking team serves the banking needs of mid-sized clients, leveraging its local presence to serve clients and extending its full suite of banking products, including lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets.

Huntington's business banking team serves thousands of small businesses throughout its footprint and is the nation's largest originator by volume of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans for the seventh consecutive year at the close of SBA year 2023, further strengthening its position as the leader in supporting small businesses.

"This recognition is a credit to our colleagues, who bring the full-service capabilities of the bank to our small business customers," said Steve Rhodes, Huntington's business banking director. "We'll continue to focus on the customer experience, finding new ways to tailor products and services to meet the needs of our customers, and growing and expanding our programs to help more small business owners achieve their dreams."

Coalition Greenwich methodology:

Greenwich Best Brand Awards – Middle Market

Based on nearly 12,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10-500 million across the country. Comparisons are based on all banks covered across the United States.

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business, Trust and Values Long-Term Relationships awards are based on distinctive customer ratings.

Greenwich Awards – Middle Market

Coalition Greenwich evaluated the middle market banking platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 23 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award.

Based on nearly 12,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10-500 million across the country.

Greenwich Best Brand Awards – Small Business Banking

Based on more than 15,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country. Comparisons are based on all banks covered across the United States.

Best Brand - Trust is based on distinctive customer ratings.

Greenwich Awards – Small Business Banking

Coalition Greenwich evaluated the small business banking platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 39 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award.

Based on more than 15,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

