Huntington Private Bank wins two Wealth for Good Awards

Huntington's wealth-management business recognized for inclusion and thought leadership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Private Bank, which is part of the wealth-management arm of The Huntington National Bank, has been recognized for excellence at the 2024 Wealth for Good Awards in two categories:

Private Bank—Internal Diversity and Inclusion Program (Americas)

Private Bank—Thought Leadership (Americas)

The annual Wealth for Good Awards program, sponsored by the publication WealthBriefing, honors financial companies deemed by a panel of independent judges to have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.

The "Internal Diversity and Inclusion Program" award recognizes a firm for fully embracing a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy across the organization, such as its values and commitment to staff and customers, direct measurement in its employee satisfaction scores, and strong practices that drive consistent improvement in inclusion across gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation.

The "Thought Leadership" award recognizes a firm for providing valuable insights to customers about financial markets, the economy and potential impacts.

"At Huntington, our colleagues are our biggest competitive advantage and differentiator," said Melissa Holding, the bank's director of wealth management. "That's why we're committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment, all while continuing to invest in them, giving them the tools to succeed and supporting them in everything they do for our clients."

"When it comes to delivering exceptional value to our clients through education and subject matter expertise, our Private Bank sets the standard for client engagement and consistently helps them understand the world today and how it impacts them," Holding added. "Our dedication to delivering valuable and timely insights is evident in our thought leader content strategy and distribution programs, which continue to be a major tool that allows us to empower our clients."

Huntington Private Bank serves high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions by providing banking, lending, investments, trust administration, wealth strategy and planning, and insurance products, services and advice through a local team of financial professionals. Huntington welcomes all C-suite executives and business owners as Private Bank clients if their businesses are bank customers.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

