Huntington Selects BillGO as Innovation Partner in Creating Next Generation Bill Payment Capabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing quest to listen to customers and innovate on their behalf, Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) is partnering with BillGO to improve how consumer and business customers make and receive electronic bill payments.

"We seek innovative ways to improve our products and customer experiences, and we partner with leading companies, including Fintechs, to deliver value to our customers," said Steve Steinour, Huntington chairman, president and CEO. "With BillGO's payment expertise, we'll enhance our bill payment to deliver an even more convenient, controlled and transparent way for customers to pay bills. These kinds of innovative partnerships enable us to create even more positive customer experiences."

Through its growing relationship with Huntington, BillGO's leading solutions will help provide bank customers with an even faster, more secure process that provides guaranteed payments, vastly decreasing payment processing time with many occurring in real time. As a result of the BillGO partnership, Huntington consumer and business customers can better organize their payments through an at-a-glance view and get instant confirmation when payments are made and received.

"BillGO shares Huntington's passion for delivering innovative solutions, and we embrace the bank's people-first, digitally enabled approach to serving customers," said Dan Holt, BillGO CEO. "We're excited to partner with Huntington in addressing the issue many Americans have with their current frustrating and time-consuming bill-paying process."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $118 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,344 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

About BillGO

Harnessing the power of speed, choice, and intelligence, BillGO is reimagining bill pay. We're driven by the core belief that everyone deserves access to a healthy financial future, a journey that begins with giving people a faster, easier, more secure way to pay bills. Our award-winning bill pay platform and free consumer app were innovated in response to the demands of today's digital lifestyle — a game-changer for banks, billers, and consumers. Deployed to over 8,000 financial institutions and fintechs, BillGO reaches more than 32 million consumers and features the nation's largest biller directory. Find out why it's GO time. Please visit us at www.BillGO.com or follow @BillGOPayments on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

