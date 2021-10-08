Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM During the Study Period [2018-30] | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Huntington's Disease Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Huntington's Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Huntington's Disease market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Several essential outcomes extracted from the Huntington's Disease Market Report:

As per the DelveInsight analysis, overall Huntington's Disease prevalent cases are expected to grow during the forecast period, due to population aging, varied phenotypic penetrance, and increased life expectancy.

The largest Huntington's Disease market share in the 7MM was observed in the United States increasing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the study period.

In April 2017, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Austedo (deutetrabenazine) by Teva Pharmaceuticals for treating chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. Another USFDA approved therapy is Xenazine (tetrabenazine). These therapies only work in one Huntington's Disease symptomatic area, i.e., treatment of chorea. Currently, there is no curative Huntington's Disease treatment present in the market.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE-120102 and WVE-120101) and Roche/Ionis (tominersen) both reported disappointing results in Huntington's disease clinical trials. Roche's product has been discontinued, leaving a void in late-stage Huntington's disease trials. After the failure of tominersen, WVE-120102, and WVE-120101, the Huntington's disease community is eyeing Uniqure's gene therapy, i.e., AMT-130.

Key pharma players working proactively in Huntington's Disease therapeutic market are Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Annexon Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Vaccinex, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences/Takeda, Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the market size.

The launch of emerging therapies in the Huntington's Disease domain like Ingrezza (valbenazine), Pridopidine, SOM3355 (bevantolol), SRX246, Pepinemab (VX15/2503), AMT-130, ANX005 will significantly impact the Huntington's Disease market during the forecast period.

Huntington's Disease: Overview

Huntington's Disease is a genetic neurodegenerative disorder caused by a CAG triplet repeat expansion in the gene encoding huntingtin. A fatal hereditary disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain which usually deteriorates a person's physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight analyses that the overall prevalent cases of Huntington's Disease were estimated to be around 80,170 in the 7MM in 2020, which are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021–2030).

The most prominent Huntington's Disease prevalent cases throughout the 7MM, are found in the United States with the total number of Huntington's Disease prevalent cases found to be 42,414 in 2020.

The Huntington's Disease Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Huntington's Disease Prevalent Cases

Symptom-specific Prevalent Huntington's Disease Cases

Age-specific Prevalent Huntington's Disease Cases

Diagnosed and Treatable Huntington's Disease Cases

Huntington's Disease Market

Austedo and Xenazine are the only USFDA approved symptomatic therapies, but their approved indication is the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. The Huntington's Disease market currently has no therapy options to cure Huntington's Disease. There are no therapies that can change the course of Huntington's disease. Medication, on the other hand, can only relieve certain symptoms of movement and psychiatric disorders. The treatment strategies include the usage of medications such as Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, Anxiolytics, Antiepileptics, and others to address particular symptoms such as depression, mood swings, involuntary/abnormal movements, anxiety, and other psychiatric symptoms.

Due to the unavailability of curative therapies in the rare Huntington's Disease domain, opportunities to discover and experiment more in this life-threatening disease are present. Many pharmaceutical companies are entering the Huntington's Disease market space in order to explore new and emerging therapies like Teva Pharmaceutical, Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Annexon Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Vaccinex, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences/Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others.

For the forecast period, the pipeline candidates are expected to drive the rise in Huntington's Disease market size. Some of these treatments are addressing important areas of unmet medical need, i.e., lack of disease-modifying options for the treatment. Few therapies that are under investigation include Valbenazine, also known as Ingrezza, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, an investigational treatment for chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. It is a selective VMAT2 inhibitor and operates by reducing the amount of dopamine released in a region of the brain that controls movement and motor function. Vaccinex is being developed by Pepinemab for Huntington's Disease and has recently completed the SIGNAL trial (NCT02481674), a late-stage clinical study of Pepinemab for Huntington's Disease.

ANX005 by Annexon is another clinical-stage investigational monoclonal antibody intended to treat patients with antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders.

Unfortunately, companies such as Wave Life Sciences (WVE-120102 and WVE-120101) and Roche/Ionis (tominersen) reported disappointing results in Huntington's Disease clinical trials. Roche's product has been discontinued, as interim data from the Phase III GENERATION HD1 clinical trial indicated that the therapy was not benefiting the participants anymore. The void left due to these failures is an opportunity for key pharma players to be aware of Huntington's Disease market growth potential.

Huntington's Disease Market: Drivers and Barriers

The increase in Huntington's Disease prevalence is considered to be the major driving force for Huntington's Disease market size growth in the coming years. Huntington's Disease market has also witnessed an increase in therapeutic assets development and the expected launch of these upcoming therapies shall assist in boosting the market.

Huntington's Disease is exceptionally rare, so there is a requirement for more data and knowledge of this rare but threatening disease. An incomplete understanding of the disease acts as an obstruction for developing new therapies. A high number of undiagnosed and unreported cases also contribute to the lack of awareness of this condition. There is a strong need for regional Huntington's Disease registration centers offering consented and consistent therapy recommendations.

Nonetheless, even with the limited access to information on Huntington's Disease, Pharma players are devotedly working to develop low-cost and less time-consuming medications with better adherence in patients. With an immense scope of new therapeutic developments in the Huntington's Disease market, the launch of emerging therapies is expected to change the Huntington's Disease market paradigm and contribute to an upward rise in the coming years.

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Companies : Teva Pharmaceutical, Prestwick Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck, Neurocrine Biosciences, Prilenia Therapeutics, Som Biotech, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Vaccinex, Uniqure, Annexon Bioscience, Wave life sciences/Takeda and others

: Teva Pharmaceutical, Prestwick Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck, Neurocrine Biosciences, Prilenia Therapeutics, Som Biotech, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Vaccinex, Uniqure, Annexon Bioscience, Wave life sciences/Takeda and others Key Huntington's Disease Pipeline Therapies: Ingrezza (Valbenazine), Pridopidine, ANX005, Bevantolol (SOM3355), SRX246, Pepinemab, AMT-130, WVE-003, NanoLithium (NP03), and others

Ingrezza (Valbenazine), Pridopidine, ANX005, Bevantolol (SOM3355), SRX246, Pepinemab, AMT-130, WVE-003, NanoLithium (NP03), and others Therapeutic Assessment : Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

: Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and barriers

Huntington's Disease market drivers and barriers Key Cross Competition

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary of Huntington's Disease 3 Huntington's Disease Market overview at a glance 4 Huntington's Disease Disease Background and Overview 5 Case Reports of Huntington's Disease 6 Huntington's Disease Patient Journey 7 Huntington's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Huntington's Disease 9 Treatments & Medical Practices in Huntington's Disease 10 Huntington's Disease Marketed Drugs 11 Huntington's Disease Emerging Drugs 12 Huntington's Disease United States Market Size 13 Huntington's Disease EU5 Market Size 14 Huntington's Disease Japan Market Size 15 Huntington's Disease Market Drivers 16 Huntington's Disease Market Barriers 17 Huntington's Disease SWOT Analysis 18 KOL Views 19 Reimbursement and market access in Huntington's Disease 20 Report Methodology 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

