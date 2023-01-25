Huntington's Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of 18.4% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The growth of the Huntington's disease market is expected to be mainly driven by less competitive scenarios, entry of innovative emerging therapies, rising prevalence, and geriatric population, increasing initiatives for R&D, and the advent of genetic testing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Huntington's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Huntington's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Huntington's Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Huntington's disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 199 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total Huntington's disease prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 80K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading Huntington's disease companies such as Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharm , Ionis Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis, Neurimmune Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Roche, AOP Orphan, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Locana Bio, Ceptur Therapeutics, Enzerna Biosciences, AFFiRiS AG, Arvinas, Atalanta Therapeutics, Anima Biotech , and others are developing novel Huntington's Disease drugs that can be available in the Huntington's disease market in the coming years.

, , and others are developing novel Huntington's Disease drugs that can be available in the Huntington's disease market in the coming years. The promising Huntington's disease therapies in the pipeline include ACR-16 (pridopidine), INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854), ANX005, SOM3355 (bevantolol), VX15/2503 (pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130 (rAAV5-miHTT), WVE-003 (mHTT SNP3), NP03 (nanolithium)/NanosiRNA , and others.

and others. In October 2021 , SOM Biotech announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SOM3355 for the treatment of chorea movements in HD.

announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SOM3355 for the treatment of chorea movements in HD. In October 2021 , Annexon was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Huntington's disease by the US FDA.

was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Huntington's disease by the US FDA. In September 2021 , Sage Therapeutics announced that the US FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to SAGE-718 for development as a potential treatment for HD.

announced that the US FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to SAGE-718 for development as a potential treatment for HD. In August 2016 , the US FDA granted Fast-track Designation and Orphan drug designation to pepinemab for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major Huntington's disease market share @ Huntington's Disease Market Report

Huntington's Disease Overview

Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited condition that results in the progressive breakdown (degeneration) of brain nerve cells. It is an autosomal dominant disorder caused by a single defective gene on chromosome 4. Involuntary jerking or writhing movements (chorea), muscle problems such as rigidity or muscle contracture (dystonia), slow or abnormal eye movements, impaired balance, difficulty speaking or swallowing, difficulty organizing, prioritizing or focusing on tasks, and fatigue and loss of energy are all common Huntington's disease symptoms. A general physical examination, medical history, and comprehensive neurological and psychiatric examinations are used for Huntington's disease diagnosis.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 80K prevalent cases of Huntington's disease in the 7MM in 2021.

In the 7MM, the most prevalent cases of Huntington's disease were found in the US, followed by Germany.

The Huntington's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total prevalent cases

Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Total chorea-associated cases

Total age group-specific cases

Total clinical stage-specific cases

Total treated cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Huntington's disease epidemiology trends @ Huntington's Disease Epidemiological Insights

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

Currently available Huntington's disease treatments include a variety of drug classes that can help patients manage their symptoms, such as movement, cognitive, and psychiatric issues. Medication can help with issues such as low mood (depression), anxiety, irritability (short temper), and jerky movements. Many of these drugs are being used off-label, with limited access to complete safety and efficacy data. A multidisciplinary approach that includes a neurologist, psychiatrist, genetic counseling, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other specialized fields can help develop a plan and address a patient's unique needs. There are two types of Huntington's disease treatment: pharmacological and non-pharmacological. The first involves drug classes such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and others.

The most common treatments for anxiety and depression are Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which increase the amount of a chemical in the brain called serotonin. Citalopram (Celexa), escitalopram (Lexapro), fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem), and sertraline (Zoloft) are a few examples of antidepressants. These medications may also help with the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Nausea, diarrhea, drowsiness, and low blood pressure are all possible side effects.

Antipsychotic drugs are used to treat outbursts, agitation, and hallucinations; your doctor may recommend quetiapine (Seroquel), haloperidol (Haldol), thorazine (chlorpromazine), risperidone (Risperdal), and olanzapine (Zyprexa). Because they suppress chorea, some of these drugs are frequently used off-label for Huntington's disease treatment.

To know more about Huntington's disease treatment guidelines, visit @ Huntington's Disease Management

Huntington's Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ACR-16 (pridopidine): Prilenia Therapeutics

Ingrezza (valbenazine/NBI-98854): Neurocrine Biosciences

ANX005: Annexon Biosciences

SOM3355 (bevantolol): SOM Biotech

VX15/2503 (pepinemab): Vaccinex

SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

AMT-130 (rAAV5-miHTT): UniQure Biopharma

WVE-003 (mHTT SNP3): Wave life sciences/Takeda

NP03 (nanolithium)/NanosiRNA: Medesis Pharma

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Huntington's disease @ Drug Treatment for Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of Huntington's disease is expected to change in the coming years. As Huntington's disease is a rare condition, companies developing Huntington's disease treatment options for it can benefit from several advantages, including premium pricing, Orphan Designation, which provides seven years of market exclusivity in the United States, clinical trial subsidies, reduced regulatory fees, and other perks.

Moreover, as adult-onset Huntington's disease is more common than juvenile Huntington's disease, more elderly patients will be diagnosed with HD knowledge as the geriatric population grows. Furthermore, less competitive scenarios, entry of innovative emerging therapies, increasing initiatives for R&D, and the advent of genetic testing are likely to propel the Huntington's disease market growth.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the Huntington's disease market. The lack of approved therapy is a constraint not only for patients but also for pharmaceutical behemoths. Companies are undoubtedly doing their part by developing much-needed therapies; however, the high failure rate of emerging therapies in the Huntington's disease market is the major impediment. So far, several candidates have failed, not just one or two. Both the developer and the Huntington community were optimistic about a few candidates, which turned out to be false. The failure of late-stage candidate tominersen dealt the biggest blow.

Wave Life Sciences recently announced that their two antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) did not successfully reduce mutant huntingtin levels in Phase I/II studies in Huntington's disease patients, so the company decided to discontinue those products. Tominersen, a Roche/Ionis antisense asset, suffered the same fate. The failure of Roche and Ionis' late-stage candidate, tominersen had already raised questions about Wave's strategy. The development and approval of a novel therapy to treat Huntington's disease is a major unmet need, and only a few companies are currently working toward that goal in the Huntington's disease market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Huntington's Disease Market CAGR 18.4 % Huntington's Disease Market Size in 2021 USD 199 Million Key Huntington's Disease Companies Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharm, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis, Neurimmune Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Roche, AOP Orphan, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Locana Bio, Ceptur Therapeutics, Enzerna Biosciences, AFFiRiS AG, Arvinas, Atalanta Therapeutics, Anima Biotech, and others Key Pipeline Huntington's Disease Therapies ACR-16 (pridopidine), INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854), ANX005, SOM3355 (bevantolol), VX15/2503 (pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130 (rAAV5-miHTT), WVE-003 (mHTT SNP3), NP03 (nanolithium)/NanosiRNA, and others

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and barriers

Huntington's Disease market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Huntington's disease drugs in development @ Huntington's Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Huntington's Disease Market Key Insights 2. Huntington's Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Huntington's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Huntington's Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Huntington's Disease Treatment and Management 7. Huntington's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Huntington's Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Huntington's Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Huntington's Disease Market Analysis 12. Huntington's Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Huntington's Disease Market Drivers 16. Huntington's Disease Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

