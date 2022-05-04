Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Growth, Trends & Analysis Report 2022: High R&D Investments for New Product Development and Research Collaboration is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Symptomatic Treatment, Disease-Modifying Therapies), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Huntington's disease treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2030.

This growth is due to high R&D investments for new product development, research collaboration, and the high HD burden in western countries. Huntington's disease is a rare inherited neurodegenerative disease that affects several generations. It affects people between the ages of 30 and 50, impairing their capacity to work, care for their families, and, eventually, complete daily tasks.



The prevalence varies by more than ten-fold between geographical locations, which can be related to variations in case ascertainment and diagnostic criteria. The prevalence varies by more than ten-fold between geographical locations, which can be related to variations in case ascertainment and diagnostic criteria. As a result, the prevalence of enlarged repetitions in the general population may be greater than expected. The Asian population has consistently had a lower prevalence, while Europe, North America, and Australia have a higher prevalence.

Market Drivers

Strong Product Pipeline

Disease Burden of Huntington's In Developed Countries

Market Restraints

Significant Challenges And Unmet Needs In Huntington's Disease Treatment

High Failure Rate In Clinical Trials

The key players, such as Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are focusing on research and development of symptomatic therapies for HD. Azevan Pharmaceuticals is developing SRX246 as an experimental drug to treat neuropsychiatric symptoms in Huntington's disease. SRX246 is a drug that works by blocking the vasopressin 1a (V1a) receptor in the brain. In the neurological system, V1a receptor is the major vasopressin receptor. SRX246 works by inhibiting the V1a receptor, restricting vasopressin from attaching to the receptor, and generating irritable and aggressive behavior, which is seen in Huntington's disease patients.



However, currently approved drugs provide symptomatic and palliative care and do not target the underlying cause of the disease. While medications can decrease the severity of symptoms, they are often associated with adverse effects such as somnolence, gait issues, dysphagia, and apathy, which can have serious impacts on a patient's quality of life. Given the lack of a cure for the disease, it is critical to evaluate how Health-related Quality of Life (HRQOL) is affected in these patients. HD patients in early to middle stages of the disease need coordinated multidisciplinary healthcare services, including assessment of cognitive function and counseling.



Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights

The symptomatic treatment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the product availability and patent protection. Disease-modifying therapies is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast years due to the entry of SAGE-718, and Cellavita-HD

Companies are now focusing on the development of treatments that can be injected directly into the brain to directly inhibit the formation of mutant HTT protein, instead of targeting the mutant protein

Drugs with novel targets in early-phase development include Cellavita and Azidus Brazil's Cellavita HD (stem cell therapy), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. mHTT ZFP (zinc finger protein), and UniQure's AMT-130 (gene therapy)

North America held the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to better reimbursement facilities and the high burden of HD in the U.S. and Canada

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario

3.4 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1 Strong Product Pipeline

3.4.2 Disease Burden Of Huntington's In Developed Countries

3.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1 Significant Challenges And Unmet Needs In Huntington's Disease Treatment

3.5.2 High Failure Rate In Clinical Trials

3.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

3.7 Pipeline Analysis

3.8 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.9 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Huntington's Disease Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.4 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

4.5 Public Companies

4.6 Private Companies

Chapter 5 Huntington's Disease Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, by Treatment, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Huntington's Disease Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Huntington's Disease Treatment Market: Company Profiles

H. Lundbeck A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hetero

Lupin

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

