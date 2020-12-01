Huntington's "Support Local" Campaign Documents Resilience of Small Businesses During the Pandemic

"America's small businesses have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. Their commitment to innovate in the face of adversity inspires us," said Steve Rhodes, Huntington's business banking director. "This campaign honors the critical role and unique challenges of small businesses and builds on the economic-relief programs we've deployed to help businesses rebuild and thrive."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntington suspended late fees, deferred payments, cashed stimulus checks and processed tens of thousands of Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to help save jobs. Building on its position as the nation's No. 1 Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) lender by volume, Huntington developed creative lending options and a variety of other features that will help bring relief, recovery and growth to small businesses across the Midwest.

The Support Local campaign is the latest expression of how Huntington is activating its purpose-driven philosophy by listening to its customers and then taking action to help businesses thrive. The video series is designed to encourage community members to make the intentional choice to shop local and support the business owners and teams who have adapted to stay open this year.

"One of the silver linings during this past year is a renewed appreciation for all of our essential workers and everyday heroes, which include the small-business superstars in our communities," said Julie Tutkovics, Huntington's chief marketing and communications officer. "Our new 'Support Local' campaign reflects the commitment every Huntington colleague has to look out for people and shine a light on our local businesses and the communities they serve."

Huntington continues to invest in its communities to support economic inclusion and to help make its customers and our communities more financially secure. In September, Huntington announced its new, five-year, $20 billion Community Plan focused on financial opportunity for people, small businesses, and communities throughout its seven-state footprint. This includes a $7.6 billion lending commitment and also helping businesses through business-planning and educational programs.

Huntington has delivered many programs throughout the year to help consumers and businesses improve their financial well-being, including:

Huntington Lift Local Business, a new $25 million , small-business lending program focused on serving minority, women and veteran-owned businesses. Building on its small-business advocacy and expertise, Huntington developed creative lending options and a variety of other features that will help bring relief, recovery and growth to small businesses across the Midwest.

, small-business lending program focused on serving minority, women and veteran-owned businesses. Building on its small-business advocacy and expertise, Huntington developed creative lending options and a variety of other features that will help bring relief, recovery and growth to small businesses across the Midwest. 24-Hour Grace ® for Business is the first and only service of its kind that gives additional time to cover overdrafts on checking accounts. Huntington will automatically waive the overdraft fee as long as the customer makes a deposit during the next business day to resolve the overdraft. Huntington introduced this feature for consumers in 2010.

for Business is the first and only service of its kind that gives additional time to cover overdrafts on checking accounts. Huntington will automatically waive the overdraft fee as long as the customer makes a deposit during the next business day to resolve the overdraft. Huntington introduced this feature for consumers in 2010. No overdraft fee $50 Safety Zone SM to further help customers manage their long-term financial health. Accounts are safe from overdraft fees as long as the account is overdrawn by $50 or less.

Safety Zone to further help customers manage their long-term financial health. Accounts are safe from overdraft fees as long as the account is overdrawn by or less. Money Scout, an automatic savings tool that scans customers' accounts and looks out for money they can set aside. Money Scout analyzes spending habits, income, and upcoming expenses to find money that customers aren't using in their checking accounts – from $5 to $50 – then moves it to savings, automatically.

"The economic uncertainty sparked by the pandemic has highlighted the need for increased financial opportunity for all people who are starting or growing their small businesses," said Maggie Ference, Huntington's SBA program director. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and Huntington stands committed to be an advocate for businesses seeking partners who can help them achieve their dreams."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $120 billion of assets and a network of 839 full–service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,330 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

