Huntkey Exhibited Charging Solutions and Accessories at CES 2024

News provided by

Huntkey

22 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show(CES), one of the world's largest technology trade shows, was held in January in Las Vegas. Consumer electronics brand Huntkey exhibited its latest products to a global audience. These product designs are user-centered and fill a gap in the market.

Safe and Fast Chargers

Continue Reading
Huntkey's booth attracted many professional visitors.
Huntkey's booth attracted many professional visitors.

The S240 GaN fast charger has become the most popular product since it was first launched in North America. Currently, most high-power fast chargers are placed on the desktop with a power cord, making them inconvenient to carry. To solve this problem, Huntkey releases the first multi-port wall charger over 200W on the market. It can be plugged into the wall and will not fall. It supports the latest PD3.1 fast charging protocol and can quickly charge MacBook Pro 16″, iPhone 15, Samsung S24, and Xiaomi 14. The single port output is up to 140W, suitable for charging gaming laptops.

Tower Power Strips

Few tower power strips have fast charging functions, but the market demand is huge. When USB ports without fast charging functions charge electronic devices simultaneously, a certain USB port will have almost no output. Huntkey's newly launched tower power strip SMA907C solves this problem and can quickly charge multiple devices. To improve user safety, Huntkey provides overload protection and overheating protection functions and uses ABS flame retardant materials.

PC Peripherals

Huntkey exhibited the S980 Tornado, a gaming case popular among Asian consumers, in North America. The interior of the case has a left and right partition structure, which provides ample hardware installation space. The product can be installed with a standard ATX motherboard, supports graphics cards up to 400mm in length and radiators up to 160mm in height. Various high-end hardware can be easily installed into the cases.

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey has newly launched a 500W single output 24V/36V/48V industrial power supply. It adopts a fanless silent design and can work normally at temperatures of -40℃~+70℃. It has passed 80 PLUS gold medal energy efficiency requirements and is more energy-saving and power-saving. Active PFC is used to avoid interference with the mains power grid and meet the different power requirements of various application scenarios.

Website: https://www.huntkey.com

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: [email protected]
Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Huntkey

Also from this source

Huntkey's Products Will Hit CES 2024

Huntkey's Products Will Hit CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th, 2024. CES has a history of 55 years and is the world's...
Huntkey Appeared at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics 2023, Highlighting the Theme of Safety and Efficiency

Huntkey Appeared at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics 2023, Highlighting the Theme of Safety and Efficiency

The Global Sources Consumer Electronics was held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong from October 11-14, 2023. Huntkey showed high-demand electronic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.