Huntkey Exhibited Charging Solutions and Accessories at CES 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show(CES), one of the world's largest technology trade shows, was held in January in Las Vegas. Consumer electronics brand Huntkey exhibited its latest products to a global audience. These product designs are user-centered and fill a gap in the market.

Safe and Fast Chargers

Huntkey's booth attracted many professional visitors.

The S240 GaN fast charger has become the most popular product since it was first launched in North America. Currently, most high-power fast chargers are placed on the desktop with a power cord, making them inconvenient to carry. To solve this problem, Huntkey releases the first multi-port wall charger over 200W on the market. It can be plugged into the wall and will not fall. It supports the latest PD3.1 fast charging protocol and can quickly charge MacBook Pro 16″, iPhone 15, Samsung S24, and Xiaomi 14. The single port output is up to 140W, suitable for charging gaming laptops.

Tower Power Strips

Few tower power strips have fast charging functions, but the market demand is huge. When USB ports without fast charging functions charge electronic devices simultaneously, a certain USB port will have almost no output. Huntkey's newly launched tower power strip SMA907C solves this problem and can quickly charge multiple devices. To improve user safety, Huntkey provides overload protection and overheating protection functions and uses ABS flame retardant materials.

PC Peripherals

Huntkey exhibited the S980 Tornado, a gaming case popular among Asian consumers, in North America. The interior of the case has a left and right partition structure, which provides ample hardware installation space. The product can be installed with a standard ATX motherboard, supports graphics cards up to 400mm in length and radiators up to 160mm in height. Various high-end hardware can be easily installed into the cases.

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey has newly launched a 500W single output 24V/36V/48V industrial power supply. It adopts a fanless silent design and can work normally at temperatures of -40℃~+70℃. It has passed 80 PLUS gold medal energy efficiency requirements and is more energy-saving and power-saving. Active PFC is used to avoid interference with the mains power grid and meet the different power requirements of various application scenarios.

