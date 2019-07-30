Huntkey Has Launched Its Multi-Plug Power Strips with USB on Amazon UK

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of home automation and power solutions, has launched its UK standard power strips SUC507 on Amazon UK.

The SUC507, equipped with 4 UK surge protected outlets and 2 USB charging ports that share 2.4A of power, allows charging of 6 devices at the same time.

Huntkey is popular among the global customers with its renowned brand, high quality and attractive ID design. We give you four main reasons why Huntkey power strips are worth it:

Useful and Convenient

Customers do not need to search for a plug and can plug in multiple devices with the USB charging ports, and these charging ports works as well as the original plug do. Safety Inner Design: Integral Copper Bar

Huntkey power strips adopted integral copper bar design, which enhanced the conduction ability. Also , it can improve the elasticity of switch, making the best experience for the consumers when using it. The last but most important is that with this design, it can promote the efficienc y and lower the electricity bills. Reliable Flame-retardant Material

Huntkey power strips are made of flame-retardant material, which is able to withstand high heat and temperatures. There is no deformation at 100℃ and will not produce flames at 750℃. 3-year warranty

Huntkey can provide best service and 3-year warranty.

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

