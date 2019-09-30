Huntkey Has Launched Its Power Strips with 12 Surge Protected Outlets on Amazon US

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of home automation and power solutions, has launched its American standard power strips SMD127 on Amazon US.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/september-smd127-with-surge-protecion.jpg

SMD127 has 12 US surge protected outlets and is equipped with 3 USB charging ports that share 3.1A of power. Theoretically speaking you can charge 15 devices at the same time with one SMD127.

Huntkey is popular among global customers with its renowned brand, high quality and attractive ID design. Why are Huntkey power strips worth it? We give you four main reasons:

Useful and Convenient

Customers do not need to search for a plug when they can plug in multiple devices with the USB charging ports. These charging ports work as well as the original plug. Safety Inner Design: Integral Copper Bar

Huntkey power strips have adopted an integral copper bar design, which enhances the conduction ability. Also it improves the elasticity of the switch, making the best user experience for consumers. Most importantly, this design can promote efficiency and lower electricity bills. Reliable Flame-retardant Material

Huntkey power strips are made of flame-retardant material, which is able to withstand high heat and temperatures. There is no deformation at 100℃ and even without flames at 750℃. 3-year Warranty

Huntkey provides the best service and a 3-year warranty.

Please visit Huntkey site and Amazon US to get the detail information:

https://www.amazon.com/Huntkey-SMD127-Surge-Protector-Power/dp/B017BE3FXQ/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Huntkey+smd127&qid=1569763970&sr=8-1

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Contact:

Ferris Liao

+86-755-8960-6658

huntkey@huntkeydiy.com

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

http://en.huntkey.com

